The Initial Reactions to Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Were Predictable

There will be better reactions later this weekend and likely throughout next week, but it is done on the Hill: Pete Hegseth is our next secretary of defense. It was a 51-50 vote, prompting Vice President JD Vance to break the tie by voting for confirmation. Hegseth was one of the Democrats’ top targets to pick off, maybe bolstered by a smear campaign executed by the lying press. It wasn’t enough, though it did make things come down to the wire. Hegseth could only afford three defections, which came in the names of Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Susan Collins (R-ME).

There were fears that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) might be a ‘no’ vote, but ended up supporting Hegseth’s nomination as voting began around 9 PM last night. The usual anti-Trump Republicans whined, but the nomination surviving McConnell’s defection illustrates his twilight years in the Senate are truly here.

Absolutely ludicrous to confirm a Secretary of DEFENSE with bipartisan opposition via a tiebreaker. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 25, 2025

Just a reminder: No one cares what you say or think, you bankrupt fool. https://t.co/RPCNB50JiW — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 25, 2025

That sound you hear is 1 million sphincters puckering in the Pentagon right now. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 25, 2025

RINOs: “Hah, we blocked Pete Hegseth!”



J.D. Vance: pic.twitter.com/jWjDMvb8Da — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 25, 2025

Republicans voted to make a weekend Fox and Friends host with a drinking problem the Secretary of Defense. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 25, 2025

Pete Hegseth is gonna get so drunk tonight — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 25, 2025

Hegseth was just confirmed… McConnell now has no power or influence. This statement only seems “brutal” for McConnell and how he will be remembered. https://t.co/LnmPWbzj9A — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 25, 2025

MSM right now after Hegseth confirmation vote: pic.twitter.com/krN5kWc9B3 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 25, 2025

MSM meltdown over Hegseth confirmation… They tried it all. Failed. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 25, 2025

We'll keep you updated if any good meltdowns happen.

Congratulations again, Mr. Secretary.