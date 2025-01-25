Trump's State Department 'Just Went Totally Nuclear on Foreign Assistance'
The Initial Reactions to Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Were Predictable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 25, 2025 3:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There will be better reactions later this weekend and likely throughout next week, but it is done on the Hill: Pete Hegseth is our next secretary of defense. It was a 51-50 vote, prompting Vice President JD Vance to break the tie by voting for confirmation. Hegseth was one of the Democrats’ top targets to pick off, maybe bolstered by a smear campaign executed by the lying press. It wasn’t enough, though it did make things come down to the wire. Hegseth could only afford three defections, which came in the names of Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Susan Collins (R-ME).

There were fears that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) might be a ‘no’ vote, but ended up supporting Hegseth’s nomination as voting began around 9 PM last night. The usual anti-Trump Republicans whined, but the nomination surviving McConnell’s defection illustrates his twilight years in the Senate are truly here. 

We'll keep you updated if any good meltdowns happen. 

Congratulations again, Mr. Secretary. 

