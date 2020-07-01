McConnell Campaign Ad in Support of America's History Eviscerates Rioters

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) re-election unveiled an ad in support of our nation’s history and against the rising left-wing mob that seeks to erase historical significance. Violent protesters, unphased by the damage that they cause, have begun attacking our Founding Fathers, as Leader McConnell says:

“The mobs have come for our Founders and our heroes. Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln. General Grant, who brought the Civil War to an end, freeing the slaves,” he says in the ad. “But a large statue of Vladimir Lenin remains, while our own Founding Fathers are dragged through the dirt.”