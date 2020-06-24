Leader McConnell Confirms President Trump's 200th Judicial Nominee to Federal Bench

The Trump Administration marked a highly-anticipated milestone on Wednesday afternoon when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed the president’s 200th federal judge nominee. This record number of judicial confirmations, in under four years, is unprecedented. No president has confirmed such a large number of jurists before the end of his first term in nearly four decades. Wednesday’s milestone marks a huge win for President Trump, who promised to transform the federal judiciary and stack the bench with originalist judges.

Confirming judges also became a high priority for Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans:

The Senate has confirmed 200 of President Trump’s nominees to lifetime appointments on the federal bench. With today's confirmation, not a single circuit court vacancy exists anywhere in the nation for the first time in at least 40 years. pic.twitter.com/BvIEuJ62l7 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 24, 2020

The Senate has just confirmed the 200th Judge of @realDonaldTrump’s presidency! pic.twitter.com/PitcPtofmH — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) June 24, 2020

Leader McConnell’s 200th confirmation, by a vote of 52-48, is Judge Cory Wilson, to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Confirmed, 52-48: Executive Calendar #717 Cory T. Wilson to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) June 24, 2020

Judicial confirmations are rightfully touted by both President Trump and Leader McConnell, and the record-breaking confirmation pace will undoubtedly ignite voter enthusiasm ahead of November. No vacancy will be left behind under McConnell's leadership.