Mitch McConnell

Leader McConnell Confirms President Trump's 200th Judicial Nominee to Federal Bench

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Leader McConnell Confirms President Trump's 200th Judicial Nominee to Federal Bench

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Trump Administration marked a highly-anticipated milestone on Wednesday afternoon when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed the president’s 200th federal judge nominee. This record number of judicial confirmations, in under four years, is unprecedented. No president has confirmed such a large number of jurists before the end of his first term in nearly four decades. Wednesday’s milestone marks a huge win for President Trump, who promised to transform the federal judiciary and stack the bench with originalist judges.

Confirming judges also became a high priority for Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans:

Leader McConnell’s 200th confirmation, by a vote of 52-48, is Judge Cory Wilson, to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judicial confirmations are rightfully touted by both President Trump and Leader McConnell, and the record-breaking confirmation pace will undoubtedly ignite voter enthusiasm ahead of November. No vacancy will be left behind under McConnell's leadership.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Obama's Marching Order on Flynn Revealed in Peter Strzok's Notes: 'Have The Right People On' It
Matt Vespa

BREAKING: Senate Democrats Block Debate on Police Reform Legislation
Guy Benson
Tim Scott: I Offered the Dems JUSTICE Act Amendments. They 'Walked Out.'
Cortney O'Brien
DC Protesters Burn American Flags and Continue to Taunt Police Near the White House
Julio Rosas

LATEST: The Case Against General Michael Flynn Has Officially Been Dismissed
Katie Pavlich
Cuomo: Actually, New York's Deadly Nursing Home Policies Weren't My Fault Because...
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular