Biden Campaign Agrees to Three Presidential Debates

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 3:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign announced its agreement to debate President Trump three times over the remainder of the general election season. These debates were pre-scheduled before COVID-19. Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, penned a letter to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) confirming the former vice president’s intent to participate, as well as his eventual running mate’s:

“Vice President Biden will accept and participate in the Commission’s planned Presidential candidates’ debates for September 29, October 15, and October 22; his running mate will participate in the Vice Presidential candidates’ debate set for October 7,” the letter reads. “Joe Biden looks forward to facing Donald Trump in a multi-debate series that the American people have come to expect from their leaders; we hope that President Trump would not break that tradition or make excuses for a refusal to participate.”

The presidential debates will take place at universities in Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee. The singular vice presidential debate will take place in Utah.

President Trump’s re-election campaign pushed for a fourth debate to be added to the schedule, but Biden’s campaign did not oblige.

