Seattle

President Trump Responds to Lawmakers' Negligence in Seattle

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump Responds to Lawmakers' Negligence in Seattle

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Tensions are rising in Seattle’s East Precinct “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” which is currently occupied by anti-law enforcement protesters. Lawmakers, including Seattle’s mayor, seem to be asleep at the wheel while violence ensues. While protesting law enforcement officials, occupants of Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” still rely on the city’s services for assistance, as Julio pointed out

In consistency with Democrats’ tendency to make peaceful protests and violent riots appear similar, Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) characterized the occupation as “peaceful:”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) has taken no immediate action thus far, and even claimed ignorance of what was going on at the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” President Trump weighed in, demanding that Seattle’s lawmakers end the occupants’ “takeover:”

The current situation in Seattle is far from peaceful, and lawmakers turning a blind eye to violence and rioting only perpetuates the issue at hand, and actually undermines the rights of peaceful protesters.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Wait, What Statue Did Philadelphia Protesters Just Vandalize?
Cortney O'Brien
Seattle Mayor's Infuriating Characterization of Autonomous Zone
Leah Barkoukis
Kudlow: Health Experts Say There is No 'Second Wave' of COVID-19
Ellie Bufkin
Ossoff Doubles Down on Refusal to Condemn 'Defund the Police' Movement
Reagan McCarthy
Dem Rep Defends Cuomo's Nursing Home Policy by Trying to Tag it as a National Issue
Cortney O'Brien
Grenell Calls For 'Consequences' After Microsoft Says It Won't Sell Facial-recognition Technology to Police
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular