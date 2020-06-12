President Trump Responds to Lawmakers' Negligence in Seattle

Tensions are rising in Seattle’s East Precinct “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” which is currently occupied by anti-law enforcement protesters. Lawmakers, including Seattle’s mayor, seem to be asleep at the wheel while violence ensues. While protesting law enforcement officials, occupants of Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” still rely on the city’s services for assistance, as Julio pointed out.

In consistency with Democrats’ tendency to make peaceful protests and violent riots appear similar, Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) characterized the occupation as “peaceful:”

It's clear @realDonaldTrump doesn’t understand what’s happening on five square blocks of our City. Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill has for decades been a place for free speech, community, and self expression. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ is not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection - it is a peaceful expression of our community's collective grief and their desire to build a better world. Given his track record, it's not hard to believe that Trump is wrong, yet again. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) has taken no immediate action thus far, and even claimed ignorance of what was going on at the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” President Trump weighed in, demanding that Seattle’s lawmakers end the occupants’ “takeover:”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Seattle Mayor says, about the anarchists takeover of her city, “it is a Summer of Love”. These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue. The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2020

The current situation in Seattle is far from peaceful, and lawmakers turning a blind eye to violence and rioting only perpetuates the issue at hand, and actually undermines the rights of peaceful protesters.