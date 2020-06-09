Senate Confirms Gen. Charles Brown as First African American Air Force Chief of Staff

The Senate confirmed General Charles Brown to be the Air Force’s chief of staff, by a vote of 98-0 on Tuesday afternoon. Gen. Brown currently serves as the Commander of the Pacific Air Forces and will be the first African American chief of staff to any branch of the military to date. His new job will give Gen. Brown a seat at the table of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the historic vote.

Senate confirms Charles Brown as Air Force Chief of Staff, 98-0. Brown is first African American service chief. Pence presided over the vote — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 9, 2020

Today is a Historic Day for our Nation. The Senate has confirmed President @realDonaldTrump’s nominee, General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. as Chief of Staff to the @usairforce—the first-ever African American Service Chief in the history of our Country. Congratulations General Brown! pic.twitter.com/6nbjUG01F8 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 9, 2020

In the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death, Gen. Brown, one of only two four-star African American generals currently serving in the military, released a powerful video message:

"As the Commander of Pacific Air Forces, a senior leader in our Air Force, and an African-American, many of you may be wondering what I’m thinking about the current events surrounding the tragic death of George Floyd. Here’s what I’m thinking about..." - Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. pic.twitter.com/I2sf1067L6 — PACAF (@PACAF) June 5, 2020

President Trump praised Gen. Brown as a “patriot and great leader:”