Senate

Senate Confirms Gen. Charles Brown as First African American Air Force Chief of Staff

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 09, 2020 4:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Senate Confirms Gen. Charles Brown as First African American Air Force Chief of Staff

Source: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP, File

The Senate confirmed General Charles Brown to be the Air Force’s chief of staff, by a vote of 98-0 on Tuesday afternoon. Gen. Brown currently serves as the Commander of the Pacific Air Forces and will be the first African American chief of staff to any branch of the military to date. His new job will give Gen. Brown a seat at the table of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the historic vote.

In the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death, Gen. Brown, one of only two four-star African American generals currently serving in the military, released a powerful video message:

President Trump praised Gen. Brown as a “patriot and great leader:”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
A Liberal Reporter's Observation About Journalists of Color Is Sure To Infuriate the Left-Wing Mob
Matt Vespa
New Polling: Americans Aren't Onboard With Defunding the Police
Katie Pavlich
What?! David Dorn's Killer Was Given a Lengthy Jail Sentence in 2014, But Never Served a Day in Prison
Matt Vespa
AOC Hasn't Deleted Her Smear of Kayleigh McEnany on Race
Katie Pavlich
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Information Operation to Impose Tyranny
Townhall.com Staff
Dem Candidates for Senate in Georgia Silent on 'Defund the Police' Movement as Voting Is Underway
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular