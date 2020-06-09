Sen. Cotton Leads Resolution to Demand Justice for Floyd and Condemn 'Defund the Police' Movement

Republican Senators, led by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), introduced a resolution to both demand justice for George Floyd’s murder and vehemently oppose the growing movement to “defund the police.” The latter movement is a growing trend, accepted by some Democrats in response to police brutality. Sen. Cotton, along with Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Martha McSally (R-AZ), and Pat Toomey (R-PA), seek both justice for Floyd and support for law enforcement.

“Whereas law enforcement officers are entrusted by the public to uphold the law; Whereas law enforcement officers who abuse their positions, engage in corruption, employ excessive force, or exhibit bias betray the public trust and undermine the rule of law; Whereas the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, at the hands of law enforcement was a horrific act that violated the public trust and was inconsistent with the values and conduct expected of law enforcement officers; Whereas the law enforcement officers involved in the killing of George Floyd have been terminated from their positions and charged with crimes relating to their conduct and their contribution to the death of George Floyd; Whereas good law enforcement cannot exist without accountability and justice; Whereas understaffed police departments and undertrained police officers increase the risk of encounters that result in the use of force, including unjustifiable or excessive force; and Whereas defunding the police would leave police departments understaffed and undertrained, while also increasing the risk of violent crime to the communities of the United States, especially vulnerable communities,” the resolution reads.

Republicans continue to demand justice for George Floyd and his family, in addition to others who have died at the hands of police brutality, while not subscribing to the “defund the police” movement emerging from the far-left, that would be devastating for public safety.