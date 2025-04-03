Pro-Hamas Mob Hits New Low With Latest Attack on Fetterman

Pro-Hamas activists targeted Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) again. This time, they attacked the charity center in his hometown of Braddock, Pennsylvania, where he was once mayor of the tiny Pittsburgh-area borough and still resides with his young family.

The Free Store 15104, which Fetterman's wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman runs, was defaced overnight with pro-terrorism messages telling "Genocide John" and "Genocide Gisele" that they have "Blood On [Their] Hands."

People defaced the FreeStore in Braddock last night.



Since 10/7/23, I’m used to the vandalism at our home or my office.



But Gisele and volunteers distribute food, clothing and formula at no cost to our community—and they shouldn’t have to put up with this. pic.twitter.com/3hQCOGj2AO — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 3, 2025

Situated on Braddock's main street, Fetterman's so-called Free Store is a surplus supply shop serving low-income "neighbors in need" throughout the small town. Donated goods, such as food, clothes, and children's toys, are redistributed among community members who line up religiously every week outside the trailer-sized Free Store for their share of the freebies.

Over the years, Gisele Fetterman has heavily promoted her non-profit work with The Free Store, including in TED Talks and national newspapers profiling how she has supposedly brought the ghost town back from the brink.

Her husband spoke out on social media Thursday morning to denounce the latest attack against him.

Fetterman, who is now persona non grata in the Democratic Party for his unapologetic support of Israel, noted that he has become "used to the vandalism" at his home in Braddock as well as his office on Capitol Hill ever since the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack.

"But Gisele and volunteers distribute food, clothing and formula at no cost to our community—and they shouldn't have to put up with this," Fetterman wrote.

A lauded Democrat darling during his meteoric rise on the 2022 U.S. Senate campaign trail, Fetterman became a party pariah while in office because of his staunch support for the Israeli people. The sensational senator's sudden apostatizing earned him widespread contempt from his terrorist-sympathizing congressional colleagues and leftist ativists alike. Fetterman quickly caught flak for breaking ranks, including condemning the pro-Hamas encampments on college campuses across the country, Scotch-taping photographs of the Israeli hostages to his office's walls, and other acts of solidarity with the Jewish state.

"I unequivocally support any necessary military, intelligence, and humanitarian aid to Israel," he had declared in the wake of the October 7 massacre, much to the Left's chagrin. "The United States has a moral obligation to be in lockstep with our ally as they confront this threat. I also fully support Israel neutralizing the terrorists responsible for this barbarism."

Last week, Fetterman was teaming up with his fellow Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) for a joint appearance in Pittsburgh, but they had to cancel the already relocated event following threats from far-left activists over their partnership.

