VIP
A Tale of Two Assassins
Why Politico's Headline About Undercover FBI Assets at the J6 Riot Is Priceless
That ProPublica Hatchet Job on Pete Hegseth Just Got Worse
Time Magazine Asked Trump What He Thought Was Kamala’s Worst Error in the...
Trump's Nominee for FBI Director Dropped a Major Allegation About the CIA, COVID,...
Amazon, Meta Donate $1 Million to Trump’s Inaugural Fund
NJ Lawmaker Asked for His Reaction to Kirby's Drone Claim. He Didn't Mince...
GOP Rep Blasts What the Biden Administration Is Now Doing With Unused Border...
VIP
Seattle Traffic Sign Hacked to Display This Disturbing Message After Murder of UnitedHealt...
Google Features ‘Non-Binary’ Influencer for Woke Christmas Ad
Food Network Now Trouncing CNN in Ratings
The Democrats' Buts
Government Is Not the Solution
Maintaining the SALT Deduction Is Good Tax Policy and Good Politics
Tipsheet

Remember Mayorkas' Impeachment Proceedings? Well...

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  December 13, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Remember how Senate Democrats buried Mayorkas' impeachment? It gets worse.

The Biden-Harris administration spent over $1.6 million in taxpayer money on the defense of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during his impeachment proceedings, according to internal documents obtained by The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project.

Advertisement

Although the taxpayer spending was previously reported on, the watchdog organization's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) findings confirm that the American people actually paid that much for a fleet of high-flying lawyers to defend Mayorkas.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, a prestigious New York law firm, a million-dollar government contract to serve as Mayorkas' defense counsel.

According to a list of contractors, upon retaining the firm, at least 13 staffers from Debevoise & Plimpton were working on his defense case. The army of attorneys included a firm partner, the company's head of global information security, and a senior litigation case manager, among others, such as associates and general counsel.

Debevoise & Plimpton was ranked No. 9 on The American Lawyer's 2022 "A-List" and placed No. 1 overall on the legal magazine's "10-Year A-List." The company was co-founded by Eli Whitney Debevoise, a direct descendant of Eli Whitney, the inventor of the cotton gin.

In 2021, the firm assisted House Democrats with building both impeachment cases against Donald Trump. The Washington Post reported that Debevoise & Plimpton produced audiovisual materials for Trump's first impeachment trial and compiled January 6 footage for his second.

Recommended

Why Politico's Headline About Undercover FBI Assets at the J6 Riot Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Advertisement

According to OpenSecrets, the firm's affiliates have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to a slew of Democrat candidates. Those donations include a total of $183,000 for the failed 2024 presidential campaign of Kamala Harris and $14,200 that collectively went towards the 2022 reelection of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who ultimately spared Mayorkas from facing a formal impeachment trial.

"It's obscene that Mayorkas spent taxpayer dollars to hire a fancy law firm to represent himself in his impeachment," Mike Howell, the executive director of Heritage's Oversight Project, said in a statement shared with Townhall.

Howell said that these recently unearthed records expose "how elaborate his defense actually was, all paid for by the people of the country he ordered invaded."

Under Mayorkas, a record number of illegal aliens have crossed the U.S. border, marking a mass migration surge not seen since the 1850s. Based on Congressional Budget Office (CBO) data, the Biden presidency's total net migration numbers are likely to exceed 8 million, a recent New York Times report says. That's a faster pace of arrivals than during any other period on record.

Advertisement

As a result, the portion of the U.S. population born in another country has reached a new high: 15.2 percent in 2023, up from 13.6 percent in 2020. The previous high of 14.8 percent was recorded back in 1890.

"Starting January 20th, he's not going to be able to hide behind that shield any longer," Howell said of Mayorkas. "Americans deserve true accountability for the purposeful damage he inflicted."

Tags: ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Politico's Headline About Undercover FBI Assets at the J6 Riot Is Priceless Matt Vespa
The Evaporation of the Obama Mystique Victor Davis Hanson
Time Magazine Asked Trump What He Thought Was Kamala’s Worst Error in the 2024 Race. His Answer is Epic. Matt Vespa
That ProPublica Hatchet Job on Pete Hegseth Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Trump's Nominee for FBI Director Dropped a Major Allegation About the CIA, COVID, and Dr. Fauci Matt Vespa
NJ Lawmaker Asked for His Reaction to Kirby's Drone Claim. He Didn't Mince Words. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Politico's Headline About Undercover FBI Assets at the J6 Riot Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Advertisement