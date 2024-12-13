Trump's Nominee for FBI Director Dropped a Major Allegation About the CIA, COVID, and Dr. Fauci

There’s a reason why the political class loathes Kash Patel. Mr. Patel has been nominated to helm the Federal Bureau of Investigation. FBI Director Christopher Wray, seeing the writing on the wall, has already announced his resignation, which will be put into effect next January. It was clear that if he’d stayed, Trump would fire him. He’s not the only one who should get their bags packed.

Advertisement

Speaking with Glenn Beck, Patel dropped a significant allegation about the CIA, COVID, and Dr. Anthony Fauci: then-CIA Director Gina Haspel paid six case officers to lie about the origins of COVID’s origins to prop up the narrative peddled by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the media establishment:

👀 KASH PATEL: “Gina Haspel as Director of the CIA authorized six case officers to be paid off … to lie to the world where COVID came from because it fit the narrative that Fauci and the media wanted out there.”pic.twitter.com/FvH8W1O0fZ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 12, 2024

Haspel and Patel also appear to be mortal enemies. In 2021, there were reports that if Trump had tried to get Patel in at Langley as her deputy, she would’ve resigned (via Axios):

CIA Director Gina Haspel threatened to resign in early December after President Trump cooked up a hasty plan to install loyalist Kash Patel, a former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), as her deputy, according to three senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the matter. Why it matters: The revelation stunned national security officials and almost blew up the leadership of the world's most powerful spy agency. Only a series of coincidences — and last minute interventions from Vice President Mike Pence and White House counsel Pat Cipollone — stopped it. Behind the scenes: Trump had spent his last year in office ruminating over Haspel. Some of the president's hardcore allies, including Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, were publicly raising doubts in his mind about Haspel.

Nothing shocks anymore regarding the COVID hysterics we were subjected to four years ago. Also, it reaffirms why Patel is a great pick. The man is fearless.