Time Magazine Asked Trump What He Thought Was Kamala’s Worst Error in the 2024 Race. His Answer is Epic.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 13, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Time Magazine has named Donald J. Trump their ‘Person of the Year.’ It’s not shocking—it leaked hours before it was made official, which didn’t sit well with the publication or its readers. Don Lemon was significantly perturbed that Trump was awarded this honor again—he won it in 2016 as well. Of course, MSNBC thinks the award is worthless because Trump won it. The best part is that we don’t care what these clowns believe, and neither does Trump. The media has never been more dismissed, mocked, or flat-out wrong since the 2016 election (via WaPo):

Time’s editor in chief, Sam Jacobs, wrote that it was not a difficult choice this year: “Since he began running for President in 2015, perhaps no single individual has played a larger role in changing the course of politics and history than Trump. … On the cusp of his second presidency, all of us — from his most fanatical supporters to his most fervent critics — are living in the Age of Trump.” 

Trump rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange about two hours after the Time announcement, in an event to celebrate the honor. 

NYSE chairman Jeffrey Sprecher said as he introduced Trump that markets had hit record highs since Election Day. 

You can read the interview transcript here, but he was asked about Kamala Harris and what mistakes she made during her 2024 run. Trump’s response was gold: 

Speaking of Kamala Harris. What do you think were her worst mistakes in the campaign?  

Taking the assignment. Number one, because you have to know what you're good at. 

Well, there is no argument there. Kamala’s disastrous 2020 run was a preview of what would have happened if she had ever been able to win the Democratic nomination. She obtained it via coup after top Democrats pushed Joe Biden out of the 2024 race. We quickly learned she couldn’t do it, and the lack of media interviews was because the woman couldn’t string two coherent thoughts together.

