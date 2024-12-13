Why Politico's Headline About Undercover FBI Assets at the J6 Riot Is Priceless

Yesterday, Katie grabbed the news from the Department of Justice inspector general: FBI assets were inside the Capitol on January 6. Not that the liberal media is going to backtrack or apologize for calling us conspiracy theorists about that narrative. What’s hilarious about this is that we knew we were right from the get-go. The FBI lies, the media lies, and now we have a report saying that assets were inside the Capitol Building on January 6, but somehow, the press doesn’t believe it.

🚨 BREAKING: Inspector General Report finds that the FBI had 26 Confidential Human Sources on the ground on January 6th.



Some of them entered the Capitol building and other restricted areas. pic.twitter.com/U5suxRVBhn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2024

Remember when FBI Director Christopher Wray SQUIRMED when asked about the FBI's Confidential Human Sources on the ground on January 6th?



We just found out that there were 26 of them on the ground that day. pic.twitter.com/SpR4UxozmY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2024

I’m sorry, their take is ‘undercover assets were inside the building, but the FBI didn’t deploy them,’ because that really is going to sell after years of lying about Trump. It’s a clown show, and these linguistic gymnastics, which are painfully transparent, helped get Trump elected president again. I mean, check out the Politico article whose headline reads, “FBI didn’t deploy undercover agents on Jan. 6, watchdog report finds, undercutting conspiracy theories” [emphasis mine]:

Yeah, except they’ve admitted it. But other than that. https://t.co/cUCQiuxcGK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 12, 2024

“You see, the FBI didn’t deploy agents on January 6th, they just deployed undercover informants who participated” is exactly the kind of government garbage that re-elected Trump. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 12, 2024

And they wonder why the legacy media is dying. pic.twitter.com/hFA5hYEiFu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2024





A Justice Department watchdog found no evidence that the FBI deployed undercover agents to the Capitol or nearby protests on Jan. 6, 2021, further undercutting debunked conspiracy theories about the riot being instigated by law enforcement. The long-awaited report from Inspector General Michael Horowitz also found no evidence that the bureau authorized or encouraged any illegal behavior by members of the mob who stormed the Capitol that day in an effort to disrupt Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. The report throws cold water on theories that have become gospel among some segments of Donald Trump’s supporters, who have accused the FBI of fomenting violence on Jan. 6 in order to entrap Trump supporters. Horowitz also found that among the tens of thousands of Trump supporters who flooded Washington that day, 26 were people who had served as informants for the FBI. Those informants — known as “confidential human sources” or CHSs — are not government employees but occasionally provide intelligence to the bureau. Of those 26 informants, only three had been specifically tasked by the FBI to track individuals they suspected of potential domestic terrorism activity. The other 23 informants attended Jan. 6 events “on their own initiative” and were not tasked with any activities by the FBI, the report said. Some of them proactively contacted the FBI amid the riot to report potential crimes. Just four of the 26 informants went into the Capitol, and nine others trespassed on Capitol grounds, Horowitz found. Importantly, the inspector general indicated that no FBI sources were “authorized to enter the Capitol or a restricted area, or to otherwise break the law on January 6.”

I don't know why anyone is wasting their time carrying water for the IG's office and the FBI on this one. No undercover agents...but 26 spies (yes, a confidential human source is a fancy term for "spy.")



According to the IG's report, three of the spies were authorized to be… https://t.co/nqmhHmDPqj — Kerri Urbahn (@Kerri_Kupec) December 12, 2024

They were in the building, you pratz. They’re wrong about everything and we have another footnote into why legacy media is dying, why they’re mocked, and why they should continue to be dismissed and derided. These aren’t serious people—what an absolute clown show.

ABC News followed suit, too:

ABC News: There's no evidence that feds were involved in inciting the January 6 attack



Reality: The FBI had 26 Confidential Human Sources on the ground on January 6th pic.twitter.com/ZtVL6o22Yq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2024