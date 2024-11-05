The Reason Why Two PA Polling Places Opened Up Late Will Enrage You

A polling location in Pittsburgh reportedly opened up late — hours after it was supposed to — when the election judge did not arrive.

Poll workers at the District 31, Precinct 3 site in Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place neighborhood lacked the supplies needed to start, according to Pittsburgh's Action News 4.

Advertisement

Several voters were standing in line as early as 6:30 a.m. to cast their ballots, and some (nearly 20 Pennsylvanians) ended up voting provisionally before election officials got the machines operating.

An Allegheny County spokesperson said provisional ballots will not be counted Tuesday night, noting that that process will take several days.

A constable on the scene told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the polling place was finally up and running at around 9 a.m. long after some voters already left.

On-site election workers reported that a fill-in judge had to be brought in.

A similar situation was reportedly unfolding over in Whitehall, which is about a 20-minute drive south of the Steel City. The delay there was also due to an election judge running late, though the polling place was operable as of 8:20 a.m.