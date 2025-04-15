Former Rolling Stone Editor on Globalism: It's Time to Blow It All Up
The Reason Why Chicago Canceled Their Cinco de Mayo Parade Is Hilarious
What ActBlue Did in 2024 Warrants an Investigation
CNN's Scott Jennings Drops a Key Fact About the Deported Illegal Alien Case…and...
CNN Ignores Left-Wing Terrorism to Appease Dwindling Audience
Time to Again Feed the Insatiable Beast
Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Ending Biden-era Parole Program
VIP
Michelle Obama Addresses Rumors About the 'D' Word
Trump Saved Our Nation and Is Restoring Faith — Why That Matters This...
Antisemitism Forever
Make Female Sports Female Again
Fairfax’s Democrat Leaders Favor Party Above Principle in School Board Member’s Embezzleme...
Why We Need Colonel David Hackworth Now More Than Ever
I’m Running for TX-28 to Secure the America First Future
Tipsheet

CNN Was Forced to Say This After Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday. It's Pure Comedy.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 15, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump welcomed El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to the White House. It was a pleasant meeting, but one that led to a media sparring session as CNN and others are obsessed with re-importing this illegal alien the Trump administration deported to El Salvador.

Advertisement

Bukele gave an emphatic ‘hell no,’ we’re not releasing him, calling the question preposterous. The court doesn’t have the authority to dictate foreign policy terms to the executive, and this matter is veering into micromanagement of international relations. Yet, Trump accused CNN of hating America. 

It was likely troll bait, but the network took it hook, line, and sinker:

Recommended

Former Rolling Stone Editor on Globalism: It's Time to Blow It All Up Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Then again, while the network is anti-Trump, it’s also anti-American. Here are the receipts:

'Western Lensman' wondered if this was the first time a 'news' network had to try to explain to its viewers that it doesn’t hate the country? Once again, we're reminded why the media is mocked and distrusted. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Rolling Stone Editor on Globalism: It's Time to Blow It All Up Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Drops a Key Fact About the Deported Illegal Alien Case…and Libs Won't Like It Matt Vespa
The Reason Why Chicago Canceled Their Cinco de Mayo Parade Is Hilarious Matt Vespa
We Know How Police Caught the Arsonist Who Attacked the PA Governor's Mansion Matt Vespa
What ActBlue Did in 2024 Warrants an Investigation Matt Vespa
CNN Ignores Left-Wing Terrorism to Appease Dwindling Audience Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Rolling Stone Editor on Globalism: It's Time to Blow It All Up Matt Vespa
Advertisement