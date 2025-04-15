CNN Was Forced to Say This After Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday. It's Pure Comedy.

Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump welcomed El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to the White House. It was a pleasant meeting, but one that led to a media sparring session as CNN and others are obsessed with re-importing this illegal alien the Trump administration deported to El Salvador.

Advertisement

Bukele gave an emphatic ‘hell no,’ we’re not releasing him, calling the question preposterous. The court doesn’t have the authority to dictate foreign policy terms to the executive, and this matter is veering into micromanagement of international relations. Yet, Trump accused CNN of hating America.

It was likely troll bait, but the network took it hook, line, and sinker:

Dana Bash: CNN does not hate our country. That goes without saying.



Fact check: FALSE! pic.twitter.com/ucKAzNhKGq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2025

Dana Bash responds to Trump’s Oval Office CNN comments with solemn on-air statement:



“‘For the record...CNN does not hate our country."



Is this the first time a “news” network had to try to explain to its viewers that it doesn’t hate the country? Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/dIHEPg9jZJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2025

Then again, while the network is anti-Trump, it’s also anti-American. Here are the receipts:

CNN: "We do NOT hate America 😡"



Also CNN: pic.twitter.com/UkgtyWS42g — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) April 14, 2025

'Western Lensman' wondered if this was the first time a 'news' network had to try to explain to its viewers that it doesn’t hate the country? Once again, we're reminded why the media is mocked and distrusted.