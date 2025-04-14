We Know How Police Caught the Arsonist Who Attacked the PA Governor's Mansion

Over the weekend, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family nearly escaped serious injury or death. A deranged man set the governor’s mansion on fire in Harrisburg. The individual hopped a fence, tossed some Molotov cocktails into the residence, and then fled the same way he entered. Police knew someone had trespassed but couldn’t locate him. Hours later, Cody Balmer, 38, was arrested by police.

2/ “Video surveillance showed the perpetrator surveilling the residence &then unlawfully entering the grounds over a wall…He approached one window…using a hammer he had brought, he quickly broke the window after multiple blows. He then threw a Molotov cocktail into the… pic.twitter.com/CCvjfqeaQr — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 14, 2025

“Balmer admitted harboring hatred toward Governor Shapiro.” The criminal complaint states. “Balmer was asked specifically what he would have done if Governor Shapiro found him inside of the residence to which he advised he would have beaten him with his hammer.” pic.twitter.com/nSqZvUYXpP — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 14, 2025

Balmer had a deep-seated hatred toward Shapiro. He used a hammer to break the windows and toss the incendiary devices. If discovered by Shapiro during this attack, Balmer admits he wouldn’t have beaten the governor with his hammer. He was busted after he confessed to an ex-lover, who was instructed to call the authorities and turn him in, based on the police report. That turned out to be unnecessary: Blamer arrived at PA State Police headquarters to do it himself (via NBC News):

The man charged in connection with an arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home over the weekend allegedly climbed the residence's fence, used a hammer to break a window and threw Molotov cocktails in to start the blaze, prosecutors revealed. […] Balmer was caught on security cameras both within and outside the residence, officials said. He was seen wearing a black "snap-on" jacket, black boots and carrying a bag. Video surveillance footage showed the suspect climbing over an exterior fence of Shapiro's residence, approaching the piano room windows on the south side of the home and breaking an exterior window with a hammer, the criminal affidavit said. He then threw a Molotov cocktail inside through the broken glass. Shortly after, flames were seen in the interior of the home, the probable cause affidavit said. Balmer then moved to an adjacent window, broke the glass and entered the home through the broken window, the affidavit said. Once inside, he deployed a second incendiary device in the dining room that spurred another fire. The affidavit states that Balmer then moved toward the dining room exit. Surveillance footage showed him wearing two different colored gloves — one orange and one yellow. He was seen kicking the dining room door open and exiting the residence. He left the property in the same direction he entered, climbing back over the perimeter fence, running through a parking lot and then fleeing the residence in a southeast direction, the affidavit said. […] Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg were contacted by a woman who said she was the ex-paramour of Balmer. She said Balmer confessed to the act and "wanted her to call police to turn him in," the affidavit said. A short time later, Balmer approached a Pennsylvania State Police trooper at the department headquarters. He said he was "responsible" for the fire in the governor’s residence and "wished to turn himself in." He was transported to the Pennsylvania State Police office in Harrisburg, where he was interviewed, the affidavit said. During the interview, he confessed his ill feelings toward Shapiro.

And yes, this guy didn’t like Biden, but what NBC News omits is that he hated Trump, too. That is why this story is going to vanish soon. It’s the Paul Pelosi hammer attack story all over again regarding how the assailant was an apolitical nutjob.