CNN Commentator Pointed Out What Libs Are Missing When Ranting About Trump's Illegal Alien Case

CNN’s Scott Jennings remains undefeated on the network, where he once again threw cold water on his co-panelists about the Abrego Garcia case. The man was here illegally. He was deported to his home country. He’s not coming back, and no, the Trump White House isn’t ignoring the Supreme Court’s 9-0 decision on it. It’s the Left who didn’t read the fine print.

Let’s flip this around, Chuck:



If a US citizen was sent to the US by El Salvador, and El Salvador asked for the return of that US citizen, should we send him back to El Salvador? https://t.co/K9rlwoL8yF — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) April 15, 2025

The court does not and cannot compel the executive on foreign policy matters, a point SCOTUS made in their ruling. It’s incumbent on the district courts to determine what they mean by “effectuate” regarding Garcia’s return. That’s being hashed out as we speak. But El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele refuses to release him. If he were, Garcia would be re-arrested and deported again—this isn’t hard. Mr. Garcia will not live and work here as if nothing had happened. Get that fiction out of your heads, liberal America. That’s the point Jennings was trying to make.

BLOWTORCH: Scott Jennings ANNIHILATES Democrat Panel Defending MS-13 Gang Member



CNN seriously tried to argue that an illegal alien MS-13 member—accused of human trafficking—should be brought back into the U.S.



That’s when @ScottJenningsKY stepped in—and lit the whole argument… pic.twitter.com/ZlGMymUIbR — Overton (@overton_news) April 15, 2025

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also sparred with the press for at least 10 minutes. Garcia isn’t coming back, guys. Take the loss and move on; you won’t bully Trump into doing anything. And most of the nation already dismisses the fake news press.

Deputy Chief of Staff @StephenM schools Fake News reporters who are more concerned with illegal immigrant gang members than they are with the laws of our country. pic.twitter.com/VlI2zNDQp8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 14, 2025

Another spot-on take from Jennings: