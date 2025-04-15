Former Rolling Stone Editor on Globalism: It's Time to Blow It All Up
CNN Was Forced to Say This After Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday. It's...
The Reason Why Chicago Canceled Their Cinco de Mayo Parade Is Hilarious
What ActBlue Did in 2024 Warrants an Investigation
CNN's Scott Jennings Drops a Key Fact About the Deported Illegal Alien Case…and...
The Cross Was No Accident—It Was an Appointment
Feds Arrest Man for Threatening to Assassinate Tulsi Gabbard and Her Husband
Biden Is About to Make His First Public Address Since Leaving Office
DOT Ends Grant Funding for High-Speed Rail 'Boondoggle,' Saving Taxpayers Millions
Whitmer Explains What Was Going Through Her Mind When She Hid Her Face...
Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Ending Biden-era Parole Program
VIP
Michelle Obama Addresses Rumors About the 'D' Word
Trump Saved Our Nation and Is Restoring Faith — Why That Matters This...
VIP
Here's How James Clyburn Reacted to the Recent News on Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe the Horrifying Reason This Florida Teacher Was Fired

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 15, 2025 9:00 AM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

A Florida teacher lost her job after she helped a student “transition” unbeknownst to their parents. 

According to the New York Post, she is the first known teacher to be fired over a state law implemented last year protecting parents’ rights in education. 

Advertisement

Melissa Calhoun was a teacher at Satellite High School in Brevard County. Reportedly, she learned that her contract would not be renewed because she referred to a student by a “chosen name” without getting permission to do so from the student’s parents. 

Brevard Public Schools “supports parents’ rights to be the primary decision-makers in their children’s lives, and Florida law affirms their right to be informed,” district spokesperson Janet Murnaghan told The Post in a statement.

“The teacher is working under a ten-month contract that expires in May 2025,” Murnaghan’s statement added. “Since the state will be reviewing her teaching certificate based on these actions, the district decided not to renew the annual contract until the issue is resolved with the state.”

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Drops a Key Fact About the Deported Illegal Alien Case…and Libs Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Reportedly, the student’s parents notified the school district that Calhoun was referring to their child by a different name. The school district then started an investigation.

Calhoun reportedly admitted that she “knowingly did not comply with the state statute.”

Of course, woke leftists protested the teacher getting fired. 

“The teacher made a difference in her classroom and in the lives of our students, including my own child. She deserved more than a quiet exit. She deserved fairness, context, and compassion,” one mother and school employee Kristine Staniec said at a meeting about the situation.

Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP  and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: PARENTAL RIGHTS EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Drops a Key Fact About the Deported Illegal Alien Case…and Libs Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Former Rolling Stone Editor on Globalism: It's Time to Blow It All Up Matt Vespa
CNN Was Forced to Say This After Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday. It's Pure Comedy. Matt Vespa
The Reason Why Chicago Canceled Their Cinco de Mayo Parade Is Hilarious Matt Vespa
Whitmer Explains What Was Going Through Her Mind When She Hid Her Face in Oval Office Leah Barkoukis
The Pentagon Must Go on the Offensive to Defeat Politicized Officers Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Scott Jennings Drops a Key Fact About the Deported Illegal Alien Case…and Libs Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Advertisement