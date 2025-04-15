Are We Shocked ActBlue Made These Tweaks in 2024?
Tipsheet

The Reason Why Chicago Canceled Their Cinco de Mayo Parade Is Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 15, 2025 6:30 AM
Edyta Blaszczyk/Odessa American via AP, file

Chicago announced they’re not doing Cinco de Mayo this year. The parade has been canceled for the most obvious reason: ICE likely would’ve had a detention buffet. I’m not kidding. The city decided to close shop on the celebration to avoid their illegals being arrested and deported. It shows that state officials who declare they won’t help ICE is just empty talk—these are federal operations. Federal immigration officers can still arrest and detain illegals, and they’re doing it (via Fox News): 

Cinco de Mayo in Chicago will be canceled this year due to fears of strict immigration enforcement, a local organizer of the event said.

The Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce, who announced on Thursday that they are canceling the event, reportedly said the Mexican community in Chicago is concerned about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Our people are scared," Hector Escobar, president of the Casa Puebla and Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce, said to a local ABC affiliate. 

Escobar went on to say, "See, some of them, they don't even want to go to work and some of them, they've taken a high risk. And, definitely, it's not much to celebrate." 

Cinco de Mayo is held annually on the southwest side of Chicago, involving a parade with musical performances and activities celebrating Mexican culture.  

ICE conducted raids across the Windy City, targeting suspected criminal migrants' records, as well as arresting undocumented immigrants if they were caught at the raid sites.  

“Our people are sacred” is a creepy phrase, but we’ll let that go. Given the scenes out of Denver, I can see why these people are running for the hills. If you’re here illegally, you’re gone. And that’s also the law.

