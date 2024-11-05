'Wow!': Jake Tapper Left Speechless by Influx of Georgia Independent Voters for Trump

Peach State voters who consider themselves political independents now favor former President Donald Trump (an 11-point advantage) over Vice President Kamala Harris — a sizeable shift from 2020 when President Joe Biden won that group by nine points.

Reacting to exit polling, CNN's Jake Tapper was left visibly shocked during a live broadcast Tuesday after seeing a massive swing of 20 points among independents in Georgia shift toward Trump in terms of margin this presidential election cycle.

"Wow!" Tapper reacted. "That is really significant. We're seeing some incremental changes here and there. When it comes to young voters, she's [Harris is] doing slightly better. Non-college whites, he's [Trump is] doing slighter better. But that independent swing is wild!"

"It's a huge swing!" agreed CNN co-host Dana Bash.

During another point in the panel segment, Bash said she's concerned that Harris may not have had enough time to "introduce herself" to the American people: "Donald Trump has been running for two years. Kamala Harris has been running for 107 days. So one of my big questions is, particularly with her candidacy, whether that was just enough time to introduce herself to the country."

Harris has been in office for nearly four years, Bash neglected to mention, and failed egregiously as the nation's "border czar." In an effort to sway public opinion, Harris focused instead on so-called "abortion rights" as a key issue in her campaign.

According to CNN's exit poll results, 72 percent of voters are angry or dissatisfied with the state of the country, and only 41 percent of voters approve of Biden's job performance.

