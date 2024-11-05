Trump Team Blasts Claims About Campaign Morale
LARRY: The Election Night Live Extravaganza Show
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Melts Down on Election Day
VIP
Biden-Harris Administration Wants Your Doctor to Quiz You Even More on Gun Ownership
Incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine Projected Winner of VA Senate Race
Republican Victory: The First Senate Seat Has Been Flipped
Russia Blamed for Election Day Bomb Threats
Voters in PA Refuse to Tell MSNBC Who They're Voting For
Obama Joins His Fellow Democrats in This Warning About Election Results
Cory Booker Makes a Disturbing Admission About the Men Voting for Kamala Harris
Man With 'Manifesto' Arrested at U.S. Capitol Smelling of Fuel, Carrying Flare Gun
Here's Why Nearly 40,000 Votes Need to Be Recounted in Milwaukee
Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Doing on Election Night
CNN Makes Damning Admission About Trump Voters in Virginia
Tipsheet

'Wow!': Jake Tapper Left Speechless by Influx of Georgia Independent Voters for Trump

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  November 05, 2024 8:15 PM
Townhall Media

Peach State voters who consider themselves political independents now favor former President Donald Trump (an 11-point advantage) over Vice President Kamala Harris — a sizeable shift from 2020 when President Joe Biden won that group by nine points.

Advertisement

Reacting to exit polling, CNN's Jake Tapper was left visibly shocked during a live broadcast Tuesday after seeing a massive swing of 20 points among independents in Georgia shift toward Trump in terms of margin this presidential election cycle.

"Wow!" Tapper reacted. "That is really significant. We're seeing some incremental changes here and there. When it comes to young voters, she's [Harris is] doing slightly better. Non-college whites, he's [Trump is] doing slighter better. But that independent swing is wild!"

"It's a huge swing!" agreed CNN co-host Dana Bash.

During another point in the panel segment, Bash said she's concerned that Harris may not have had enough time to "introduce herself" to the American people: "Donald Trump has been running for two years. Kamala Harris has been running for 107 days. So one of my big questions is, particularly with her candidacy, whether that was just enough time to introduce herself to the country."

Harris has been in office for nearly four years, Bash neglected to mention, and failed egregiously as the nation's "border czar." In an effort to sway public opinion, Harris focused instead on so-called "abortion rights" as a key issue in her campaign.

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement

According to CNN's exit poll results, 72 percent of voters are angry or dissatisfied with the state of the country, and only 41 percent of voters approve of Biden's job performance.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Exit Polls Results Are In. Here's How Things Are Looking. Matt Vespa
Republican Victory: The First Senate Seat Has Been Flipped Madeline Leesman
Voters in PA Refuse to Tell MSNBC Who They're Voting For Madeline Leesman
Cory Booker Makes a Disturbing Admission About the Men Voting for Kamala Harris Madeline Leesman
Obama Joins His Fellow Democrats in This Warning About Election Results Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement