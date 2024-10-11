Tim Walz's Wife May Have Bested Him for Weirdo of the Year

Tim Walz calls anyone right of Stalin "weird." He coined the term this election cycle as a rhetorical bludgeon to beat his political opponents with. This is, of course, calling the kettle black (Sorry, a "kettle of color") considering he's the weirdo. His wife is no different. They're two peas in a pod, a match made in hell. The guy who can't not tell a lie is married to a total fruitcake. And let's not forget, he lied about the conception of his own children.

When radical Black Lives Matter militants rioted over George Floyd's death, Walz waited days to call in the National Guard, allowing far-left extremists to burn down a police station in Minneapolis and inflict $500 million in property damage.

Tiananmen Tim's wife, Gwen Walz, said hold my Bud Light.

As the state that her bug-eyed husband governs burned, Minnesota's first lady loved huffing the fumes of burning tires set ablaze by acts of arson. The torching of other people's property was cathartic revelry for her. There's nothing quite like the smell of a BLM uprising to get Gwen going.

Since her husband joined the Democratic ticket, Gwen has been serving as a campaign surrogate, deployed to key toss-up areas.

She campaigned Wednesday on his behalf in Beloit, Wisconsin, failing miserably at singing her hometown high school's fight song, with the Harris-Walz logo emblazoned behind her. It was a complete cringefest meant to come off as "folksy" and woo small-town Wisconsin voters in the battleground state.

Marking her fifth trip to Wisconsin, she hit all of the Kamala Harris talking points at this campaign stop, mentioning "opportunity economy," the big bad Project 2025, and killing unborn babies. She even led an anti-Trump chant: "Can you do it with me?! We are turning the page on Donald Trump!"

The Walzs are everything their party's BLM devotees despise: They're a pair of boring, white baby boomers.

Even ultra-vanilla Pete Buttigieg, whose failed 2020 presidential campaign strategy involved dancing to Panic at the Disco's "High Hopes," has more swagger. And the most interesting thing about him, a do-nothing mayor now in charge of the U.S. Transportation Department, is his sexuality, which is so last year, according to the Democratic Party.

We already know Tim likes tampons. Maybe this is his moment to come out as "trans." C'mon, Tim. Just like your "school shooter friends."