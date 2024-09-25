Unhinged Democrat Goes Nuclear at House Hearing

Rep. Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat who represents the at-large congressional district of the Virgin Islands, went on an unhinged rant at a House hearing Wednesday, held by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, where she called Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) her "white male counterpart," Elon Musk "a far-right conspiracy theorist," and former President Donald Trump "would-be Führer."

Plaskett, a ranking member of the select subcommittee, said the purpose of the investigative body is to "test out conspiracy theories, prop up those stories that the far-right wishes to push into the American psyche, and to lay the groundwork for a dictatorial government led by Donald Trump."

"X, formerly called Twitter, is going to call me a racist. They're gonna call me a disrespectful black b*tch because I have said words against the chairman, my white male counterpart on this committee, [that] I'm a tool of the woke agenda!" Plaskett claimed on the House floor.

Further questioning the point of the committee's convening, Plaskett said, "We're having these hearings so you become immune [...] to the notion of the removal of the FBI and the DOJ, so that those agencies are no longer there to serve as a check against white nationalism, great replacement theorists, Christian nationalists, white fragility, fascists, and the twice-impeached convicted felon, former president and would-be dictator Donald Trump."

"There has been no evidence to show that the federal government, and in particular the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, or the Department of Justice has been wholly weaponized against the right!" Plaskett insisted.

She said moderates will call her an alarmist for claiming that America will become a dictatorship under Trump.

"This has been the gaslighting to the Nth degree, a tremendous projection of the highest order, that the evidence is the words of their leader, their would-be Führer, Donald Trump, and Project 2025, a 900-page manifesto of a transformed America," added Plaskett, who once said Trump "needs to be shot" during an MSNBC interview in 2023, though she quickly corrected the Freudian slip, saying "stopped" immediately afterward.

Pivoting, the non-voting delegate spoke highly of Big Tech's efforts to suppress content questioning the COVID-19 vaccine and raising election-related concerns.

"What we have learned is that those executives have in the past tried to provide users with corrections to disinformation and misinformation that may create health risks, put people in danger, or may have [been] placed falsely by the enemies of our country to try to sow election disinformation and false narratives to weaken our democratic election system," she said.

Contrarily, the congresswoman said the committee has been used to undermine the integrity of our electoral process by following "the desires of far-right conspiracy theorists, in particular Elon Musk."

"To allow them free reign on these platforms, American civilians have been harassed, threatened, doxxed," Plaskett claimed.

"And Mr. Musk, since you think tweeting or X-ing or whatever it is you call you do on your platform about me is gonna scare me to be quiet, you obviously don't know what I'm made of!" Plaskett declared.

"Generations of individuals who have fought for me to have the ability to say what I want to say, to speak the truth," she continued. "You forget that this is not pre-1990s apartheid South Africa—the country of your birth. This is America, and there are more of us Americans that love our diversity, our rule of law, than there are of you who would like us all to be sycophants to your ego!"

Plaskett previously threatened to jail independent journalist Matt Taibbi over his Twitter Files testimony before Congress, claiming he had committed perjury and accusing him of spreading misinformation.

Wednesday's hearing examined how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has used its security clearance adjudication process to "purge its ranks of conservatives and whistleblowers" and "unlawfully punish those with views contrary to FBI leadership."

Michael E. Horowitz, inspector general of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); Tristan Leavitt, president of watchdog organization; and FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen, a former staff operations specialist, were among the witnesses lined up to testify before the select subcommittee.