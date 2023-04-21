Where There Is No System, There Is Only Power
Are Democrats Trying to Put This Twitter Files Journalist in Prison?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 21, 2023 12:00 PM
When veteran journalist Matt Taibbi testified in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government last month, an IRS agent showed up at his house the very same day. 

"Mr. Taibbi was told in a call with the agent that both his 2018 and 2021 tax returns had been rejected owing to concerns over identity theft," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said about the unusual IRS visit. "Mr. Taibbi has provided the committee with documentation showing his 2018 return had been electronically accepted, and he says the IRS never notified him or his accountants of a problem after he filed that 2018 return more than four-and-a-half years ago."

"When did the IRS start to dispatch agents for surprise house calls? Typically when the IRS challenges some part of a tax return, it sends a dunning letter. Or it might seek more information from the taxpayer or tax preparer. If the IRS wants to audit a return, it schedules a meeting at the agent’s office. It doesn’t drop by unannounced," Jordan continued. 

During the hearing, Democrats repeatedly demanded Taibbi reveal his sources after exposing wrongdoing and rampant government censorship at Twitter. 

Now, they're threatening to throw him in prison by claiming he committed perjury. 

