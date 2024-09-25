Jill Biden Just Made a Weird Announcement About the Defense Department

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) will be spending $500 million annually on "women's health research." It gets weirder, given who announced the funding and where. First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the Pentagon's plan at this year's Clinton Global Initiative, an annual conference co-founded by Bill and Hillary Clinton.

"The reason I'm so glad that you invited me here today is this big announcement," Jill Biden said during one of the New York City summit's sessions. "So the Department of Defense has now committed half a billion dollars to women's health, to women in the service, which then transcends to all women. And so I'm so excited about that. It's a big deal, and it's about time. So we're gonna get moving on this."

“It’s a big deal and it’s about time.”@FLOTUS takes the stage at #CGI2024 to announce the Department of Defense’s new $500 million plan to transform women’s health research. pic.twitter.com/1qyDRvW8Dc — Clinton Global Initiative (@ClintonGlobal) September 24, 2024

Moments after Jill Biden made the announcement, the Clintons honored President Joe Biden with the 2024 Clinton Global Citizen Award.

"This is what you call being trapped," joked Joe Biden, as Bill Clinton loomed behind him.

Turning to address Hillary Clinton, who stood alongside him, Joe Biden told her, "I love you."

"Hillary, I want to thank you — and I maybe shouldn't do this publicly — but thank you personally for the way you have helped me, the way you've spoken up for me with such passion. I can't tell you — you can ask Jill. Anyway, I love you. I love you."

To which, Hillary Clinton mouthed a "thank you" in return.

Joe Biden tells Hillary Clinton "I love you" after being "trapped" by wife Jill into giving NYC speech. https://t.co/0HYlkOp6Tp pic.twitter.com/32qC4PLUQf — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2024

The president then touted the DoD initiative as "Jill's idea."

"I mean, this was Jill’s movement," Joe Biden continued, saying it's "going to go down as one of the most significant programs in our administration."

According to a DoD press release issued Monday, the funds will go each year towards congressionally directed medical research programs and addressing "health disparities" that "disproportionately" affect women, specifically female military service members. These areas of research, which the funds will be used to support, include rheumatoid arthritis, chronic fatigue, eating disorders, and gynecological cancers. The new research policy goes into effect on October 1.

After posting a clip of Jill Biden's announcement, the Clinton Global Initiative restricted replies to the X post. X users wondered why the Defense Department of all federal agencies is dispensing these funds. Others questioned why Jill Biden is acting as the point person on this project.

Notice the thread is locked. They don't WANT discussion on how they are misspending money. https://t.co/bDWfCW9JrU — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) September 24, 2024

1/2 Billion dollars from DOD for "women's health research"???



DOD money?



And why is SHE announcing it? And at the CLINTON Global slush fund?



WTAF? https://t.co/1eyOY6MFEN — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) September 24, 2024

You, an ordinary citizen: How are the dollars you take from my paycheck to give to the Pentagon being spent to vanquish or intimidate our enemies?



Jill Biden:https://t.co/8qQCG5visG — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 24, 2024

Men make up 80% of the force and 98% of all combat casualties.



The allegedly cash-strapped DOD: https://t.co/L4WwcI1ALO — HDX Soldier- ANTICOM (@reHDuXVet) September 24, 2024

Jill Biden had led her lame-duck husband's latest Cabinet meeting prior to hosting a Rose Garden party without him, the latter in which she spoke from a podium that presidents typically occupy.

As Matt covered, Joe Biden delivered a short speech at what might've been his final Cabinet meeting Friday before his wife took over to run the show. However, he spent much of his two-minute introductory remarks talking about Jill.

"We're grateful that Jill is here today — I heard that clapping; it wasn't for me," the commander-in-chief said. "Across previous administrations, first ladies have attended these meetings for specific reasons. This is the first time Jill has joined us, and it goes to show how important the issue is, which she is about to speak to."

"It's all yours, kid," the president signed off.