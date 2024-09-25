Senators Release New Jaw Dropping Details on Secret Service Failures to Protect Trump
Top Business School Obliterates Kamala's Claim That She'll Boost the Economy
MSNBC Host Shouldn't Have Asked This Question to Union Members
Do Voters Want Biden Gone Before His Term Ends? Here's What a New...
Trump Campaign Releases Statement on 'Specific' Threats From Iran to Assassinate the Forme...
Haitian Group Seeks Criminal Charges Against Trump, Vance Over Pet-Eating Claims
UN General Assembly Adopts 'Pact for the Future.' Here's Why Critics Are Concerned.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer Investigates Zelensky Visit
Unhinged Democrat Goes Nuclear at House Hearing
BREAKING: A Democratic Scandal in Maryland's Senate Race
Over 20 State Attorneys General Sound the Alarm on Transgender 'Care' for Minors
The UN Is to Blame for All the Suffering in Lebanon
New Poll Shows Harris Losing Support, While Another Shows an 'Exceedingly Close Race'
Harris Just Lost Support From This Senator for Wanting to End the Filibuster...
Tipsheet

Jill Biden Just Made a Weird Announcement About the Defense Department

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  September 25, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) will be spending $500 million annually on "women's health research." It gets weirder, given who announced the funding and where. First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the Pentagon's plan at this year's Clinton Global Initiative, an annual conference co-founded by Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Advertisement

"The reason I'm so glad that you invited me here today is this big announcement," Jill Biden said during one of the New York City summit's sessions. "So the Department of Defense has now committed half a billion dollars to women's health, to women in the service, which then transcends to all women. And so I'm so excited about that. It's a big deal, and it's about time. So we're gonna get moving on this."

Moments after Jill Biden made the announcement, the Clintons honored President Joe Biden with the 2024 Clinton Global Citizen Award.

"This is what you call being trapped," joked Joe Biden, as Bill Clinton loomed behind him.

Turning to address Hillary Clinton, who stood alongside him, Joe Biden told her, "I love you."

"Hillary, I want to thank you — and I maybe shouldn't do this publicly — but thank you personally for the way you have helped me, the way you've spoken up for me with such passion. I can't tell you — you can ask Jill. Anyway, I love you. I love you."

To which, Hillary Clinton mouthed a "thank you" in return.

The president then touted the DoD initiative as "Jill's idea."

"I mean, this was Jill’s movement," Joe Biden continued, saying it's "going to go down as one of the most significant programs in our administration."

Recommended

BREAKING: A Democratic Scandal in Maryland's Senate Race Guy Benson
Advertisement

According to a DoD press release issued Monday, the funds will go each year towards congressionally directed medical research programs and addressing "health disparities" that "disproportionately" affect women, specifically female military service members. These areas of research, which the funds will be used to support, include rheumatoid arthritis, chronic fatigue, eating disorders, and gynecological cancers. The new research policy goes into effect on October 1.

After posting a clip of Jill Biden's announcement, the Clinton Global Initiative restricted replies to the X post. X users wondered why the Defense Department of all federal agencies is dispensing these funds. Others questioned why Jill Biden is acting as the point person on this project.

Jill Biden had led her lame-duck husband's latest Cabinet meeting prior to hosting a Rose Garden party without him, the latter in which she spoke from a podium that presidents typically occupy.

Advertisement

As Matt covered, Joe Biden delivered a short speech at what might've been his final Cabinet meeting Friday before his wife took over to run the show. However, he spent much of his two-minute introductory remarks talking about Jill.

"We're grateful that Jill is here today — I heard that clapping; it wasn't for me," the commander-in-chief said. "Across previous administrations, first ladies have attended these meetings for specific reasons. This is the first time Jill has joined us, and it goes to show how important the issue is, which she is about to speak to."

"It's all yours, kid," the president signed off.

Attendees were reportedly handed folders emblazoned with both Joe and Jill Biden's signatures.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: A Democratic Scandal in Maryland's Senate Race Guy Benson
Unhinged Democrat Goes Nuclear at House Hearing Mia Cathell
MSNBC Host Shouldn't Have Asked This Question to Union Members Matt Vespa
Top Business School Obliterates Kamala's Claim That She'll Boost the Economy Matt Vespa
Senators Release New Jaw Dropping Details on Secret Service Failures to Protect Trump Katie Pavlich
The Greatest Scandal in Modern American History That No One Cares About Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: A Democratic Scandal in Maryland's Senate Race Guy Benson
Advertisement