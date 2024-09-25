Top Business School Obliterates Kamala's Claim That She'll Boost the Economy

I know that’s weird to say: ‘Kamala vows to strengthen the economy, which she helped wreck.’ That might be one of the more surreal aspects of this election, being that Harris is the incumbent. She’s been in Washington for over three years and acts like some outsider. No one voted for you. No one liked you until recently when Democrats finally accepted Joe Biden’s brains were applesauce. Kamala hasn’t won anything of value.

Sorry, being a Democrat or an attorney general elected in deep blue California isn’t a notable accomplishment. Even in the fictional West Wing universe, Leo McGarry knew President Josiah Bartlett’s three terms in Congress and New Hampshire gubernatorial wins were worthless—his family founded the state. The same principle applies. And if she’s trying to cast herself as Ms. Jobs growth, the Wharton School had a brutal assessment (via Newsweek):

Kamala Harris told America on debate night that Goldman Sachs and the Wharton School of Business said her economic plan is better than Trump’s.



Both Goldman and Wharton have now come out and said that she was lying. pic.twitter.com/jhThANvvkr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2024

A top business school has shot down claims made by Vice President Kamala Harris that her economic proposals would strengthen the U.S. economy. During a "Unite for America" livestream event in the battleground state of Michigan with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday, Harris sought to persuade the audience that she had an economic policy that would deliver for businesses and for the American people, saying "and that is why Goldman Sachs . . . is why Moody's, which is why Wharton School of Business, which is why 16 Nobel laureates, have collectively determined after analyzing our plans . . . mine would strengthen the economy, his would weaken it." When contacted by Newsweek for comment, one of the institutions Harris referenced directly refuted her claim. "We did not find a positive impact on the economy from her plan in any future year. The Trump plan does increase GDP for a few years but lowers by the end of the 10-year budget window," a spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) said.

We all know that Trump's economy is better. It’s not even close. Goldman Sachs also slapped down Kamala, touting their support, adding, “A lot more has been made of this than should be.”

🚨 Goldman Sachs CEO David M. Solomon scorches Kamala Harris for turning a report from an independent analyst into "something that's bigger than what it was intended to be."



"A lot more has been made of this than should be." pic.twitter.com/JUaeE6W6st — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

Again, this is why the woman hides and dodges media interviews. She’s not good, and her lies would easily be exposed.