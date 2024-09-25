Top Business School Obliterates Kamala's Claim That She'll Boost the Economy
Tipsheet

Watch What Happens When MSNBC Asked Union Members About January 6

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Don Ryan, file

They are desperate to discuss anything besides crime, immigration, and the economy. Okay, maybe that’s not fair, but MSNBC and other liberal media outlets continue to try and make January 6 a thing, and no one cares. NO ONE. American voters moved on from that little riot because even a middle schooler knows what happened that day is not worse than 9/11 or the American Civil War. 

The hyperbole was nauseating, as was the historical illiteracy. Meanwhile, Donald Trump isn’t viewed as a threat to democracy, despite all the media’s haranguing about January 6. So, when MSNBC’s Alex Wagner decided to pitch this event to union workers, the responses were telling:

It sounds like most don’t even know what happened and they have less inclination to find out because it wasn’t a big deal. It’s a classic example of the liberal media discovering that what they care about is largely irrelevant to working people. The disconnect was evident between Wagner, a mouthpiece for the coastal elites, and working people—this is why Democrats are viewed as weird, detached, and snobby.

You could almost picture the reaction from Liz Cheney and progressives, mocking these people for not knowing about a little riot that was totally the fault of Nancy Pelosi for not deploying the National Guard. 

What they do know about is how immigration has gone off the rails here:

