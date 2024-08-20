Dems at the DNC Whine About Abortion Access, but Here's the Catch

"Together, we must protect abortion rights," declared Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) on Night 1 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. This despite the fact that in New York, it's reportedly easier to abort a baby there than it is to adopt one.

A horde of other speakers spewed similar exhortations at the DNC, sounding the alarm on abortion access in the lead-up to the November elections — when abortion will be on the ballot in a slew of states.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who was demoted to an early speaking slot, said Kamala Harris will restore "abortion rights nationwide."

Like New York, many deep-blue states still protect access to abortion post-Roe since the Dobbs decision did not ban abortions nationwide; the historic Supreme Court ruling simply returned the matter of abortion regulation to the states.

Following the fall of Roe v. Wade, a flurry of state-by-state trigger bans went into effect, some immediately, most requiring some sort of certification.

Today, however, abortion is very much legal in a multitude of Democrat strongholds.

Though half of the country (24 states) has enacted legislation that protects babies at or before 15-weeks gestation, the point when science shows that infants can first feel pain, 27 states have few or no pro-life protections at all. Nine states plus the District of Columbia don't restrict abortion based on gestational age; Alaska, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont are among those without gestational limits.

A child sexual abuse survivor also took the DNC stage to share her horrific story of being impregnated by her stepfather at the age of 12. Abortion advocate Hadley Duvall had previously helped Kentucky's Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear win reelection. Now, she's gearing up to campaign again, this time for Kamala Harris.

"I can't imagine not having a choice, but today that's the reality for many women and girls across the country because of Donald Trump's abortion bans," Duvall, who ultimately miscarried, said at the Chicago convention center. "He calls it 'a beautiful thing.' What is so beautiful about a child having to carry her parent's child?"

According to what Duvall told The Washington Post about the positive pregnancy test and its aftermath, her abuser actually recommended he drive her down to the abortion clinic in Louisville, presumably to cover up his crimes and even continue the sexual abuse afterward.

Abortions are a tool often used by abusers, especially human traffickers, to perpetuate the abuse, and abortionists also underreport sexual abuse. If you recall the case of the 10-year-old Ohio girl who was impregnated by her mother's illegal alien boyfriend, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, the OB-GYN, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who performed the abortion misreported the man's age on a mandatory filing form, listing the child rapist as a minor instead. It wasn't until Bernard bragged about performing the abortion to local media that the child sexual abuse case caught fire, and Fuentes was eventually arrested.

Depending on the state, exceptions do exist if the pregnant mother is a rape or incest victim. Eleven states allow abortions if the pregnancy results from rape or incest. Kentucky, Duvall's home state, currently only allows abortions to save the life of the mother or if there's a threat to her physical health.

This election cycle, abortion activists are attempting to reverse what progress was made in the pro-life movement. At least 11 states have greenlighted or are seeking to approve abortion-related ballot measures, according to KFF, a health policy organization.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America maintains a database tracking such life-saving laws across America. So does the Guttmacher Institute, a left-wing research group, from a pro-abortion angle.