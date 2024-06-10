A Liberal Commentator Did Not Just Tweet This About the Israeli Hostage Operation
Tipsheet

LIVE: Day 6 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial

Mia Cathell
June 10, 2024
This is a live post — updates will be posted below.

WILMINGTON, Delaware — Of all of the exhibits admitted thus far in the Hunter Biden gun trial, the most incriminating were provided by the defendant himself, albeit unwittingly. See the evidence for yourself, as closing arguments are nearing:

Day 5 of the trial ended early, abruptly, and disastrously for the defense. Hunter's eldest daughter, Naomi Biden, who testified in her crackhead father's defense, left the courtroom crying and the Biden camp unusually quiet. Hunter's uncle and President Joe Biden's brother, James "Jimmy" Biden, was also supposed to take the stand Friday in support of the first son, but the defense announced unexpectedly that was no longer happening without explaining the reason behind the last-minute cancelation.

Hunter's defense attorney Abbe Lowell said his legal team is "down to that last decision," signaling that they're spending the long weekend debating whether Hunter will answer questions under oath about his "crack-fueled...odyssey" and "around-the-clock use of crack" — "doing nothing but drinking and drugging," as he admitted in his memoir.

In the event he testifies, Hunter's testimony could earn pity points from a sympathetic jury since several jurors have personal ties to struggling with drug or alcohol abuse.

However, he would be subject to intense cross-examination likely harping on his own admissions of drug addiction as well as his sordid sexcapades with a handful of women who had testified against him, including his late brother Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden, whom he introduced to crack cocaine, and ex-stripper Zoe Kestan a.k.a. "Weed Slut 420," who was close in age to one of his daughters at the time the two were shacking up and bathing together at high-end hotels.

Legal experts are reportedly advising against Hunter speaking for himself, a risky bet that could torpedo his already-nuked case.

At the outset of trial, two of the defense's witnesses weren't qualified as experts, which would have allowed them to offer opinions supporting Hunter's side of the story.

First, Dr. Joshua Lee, a clinical researcher focused on addiction in "criminal justice populations," was set to opine on Hunter's "state of denial" about his drug abuse, but he was no longer available due to an "unavoidable scheduling conflict." As a backup, Dr. Elie Aoun was supposed to serve in his place. However, Judge Maryellen Noreika, who's presiding over the proceedings, ruled that Aoun offered "no actual opinions" and "no bases for any opinions." Aoun was lined up to talk generally about how addicts view themselves and often create an "atmosphere of distrust." Noreika questioned how these topics would be specifically applied to Hunter.

Meanwhile, Noreika still had reservations about Dr. Michael Coyer, a forensic toxicologist there to dispute the findings of Dr. Jason Brewer, a chemist who testified that traces of cocaine were discovered on Hunter's leather-brown pouch discarded with the gun in question. Although the judge was "concerned with the sufficiency" of the defense's disclosure relating to Coyer's opinions, Noreika said the witness can be heard outside of the jury's presence at the end of one of the trial days to determine whether he can testify as an expert.

