LIVE: Day 4 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial

This is a live post — updates will be posted below.

WILMINGTON, Delaware — Wednesday was a very bad day for the Bidens.

On Day 3 of the first son's federal gun trial, two of Hunter Biden's exes testified against him while his wife watched from the gallery, and his 73-year-old stepmother, first lady Jill Biden, saw his nudes flash across the projector screen, enlarged as trial exhibits. Thankfully, the family jewels were censored and cropped, sparing the jury.

Many in the media mistakenly thought the ex-stripper set to testify Wednesday, identified only as Witness #2 in the trial brief, was Lunden Roberts, Hunter's baby mama with whom he fathered his 5-year-old love child, Navy Joans. Little Navy, the seventh grandchild of President Joe Biden, has been repeatedly snubbed by both her deadbeat dad and the greater Biden family.

No, it wasn't that ex-stripper Hunter hooked up with. Hunter's other ex, Zoe Kestan, an online "cam girl" whose social media handle is "weed_slut_420," took the stand. As lovers, Kestan and Hunter starred in an amateur porn film made on his MacBook, according to former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler's non-profit, Marco Polo.

In late 2017, Kestan met Hunter while she performed a private session for him at New York's No. 1 strip club, the Vivid Cabaret in Manhattan. He pulled out his phone and played a song by the band Fleet Foxes to serenade the "exotic dancer" and so-called "sex worker."

When she was asked to identify her client in the courtroom, Hunter smiled and waved.

Kestan, wearing a designer PUCCI silk scarf, oversized Tom Ford sunglasses, and a Channel limited-edition clutch handbag to the federal courthouse in Wilmington, had allegedly wanted to make Hunter her "sugar daddy." He seemingly obliged.

The two of them then went on a lavish spending spree, shacking up together at an assortment of Airbnbs and high-end hotels, such as the Four Seasons; SIXTY SoHo; SoHo Grand; the Mercer; Chateau Marmont, where Hunter learned to cook crack cocaine in the suite's kitchen over the month's time they stayed there; the Hotel Roosevelt; NoMad; and Jeremy West Hollywood.

The prosecution presented pictures of Hunter's used crack pipes and drug paraphernalia scattered about the luxury bungalows they lit up in. According to Kestan, she witnessed the first son constantly smoke crack as often as "every 20 minutes or so."

Another photograph shown to the jury was of Hunter submerged in the bathtub with a crack pipe in his hand as the pair prepared to bathe together. The courtroom erupted in laughter when the screen showed a photo of Hunter in a T-shirt with the green Adidas logo turned into a marijuana leaf. Text that says "ADDICTED" appeared below. "I thought that was funny because he didn't smoke weed," Kestan said.

Kestan's two-hour testimony disputed the defense's claim that Hunter's exorbitant cash withdrawals around the time of the October 2018 gun sale — a whopping $150,000 over a three-month period — were for everyday expenses and financially providing for his family. "A good amount" of the dough was blown on buying drugs, Kestan testified.

She said Hunter would remotely request a temporary PIN code, allowing anyone to access his Wells Fargo bank account and withdraw cash from an ATM machine on his behalf. He'd order her and even drug dealers themselves to take out money, she said.

When discussing a drug dealer she dealt with in Hunter's absence, the prosecutor asked, "What kind?" She said, "Samoan." He meant what kind of drugs.

During re-direct, the prosecution harped on the fact that Hunter was twice Kestan's age at the time, characterizing him as a creepy middle-aged man sniffing around a young, vulnerable girl exhibiting fatherless behavior. He was 48; she was 24, close in age to one of Hunter's daughters, when he had allegedly asked her to help him procure drugs. The age-difference argument didn't prove anything related to the felony firearm charges, but it did demonstrate that Hunter corrupting the cradle could even make Joe Biden blush.

Today, we turn our attention to Gordon Cleveland, the guy who sold Hunter the gun that initiated the investigation.

The defense tried to paint Cleveland as a shady, slimy sales-hungry salesman who preyed upon the poor president's son and squeezed a $900 sale out of him. But it turns out that Cleveland is a cool, calm, and collected witness very knowledgeable about firearm safety and sales. "I like guns and I like cars," Cleveland said simply after being asked how he remembers Hunter pulling up in his famous father's black Cadillac CTS. Once he purchased the Colt Cobra revolver, Hunter had told him to keep the change, an oh-so-generous $13, but Cleveland said he doesn't take tips and that he earned the "same pay regardless of whether anyone bought anything or not."

This smear tactic also might not bode well for Hunter given that Cleveland is a black man, and the defense is trying to besmirch his character in criminal court before a black-majority jury.

Following jury selection, NAACP Delaware's leader, Richard Smith, embraced Hunter as he exited the courtroom. "I told him we support him and I told him the black community is with him," Smith reportedly said afterwards. "We understand what he is going through. And said we love each other."

We'll see about that.