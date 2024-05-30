Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict

Legal expert Jonathan Turley reacted with strong words to the guilty verdict of former President Donald Trump, who was convicted on all 34 counts at his New York hush money trial after only two days of jury deliberations spanning over nine hours.

"I obviously disagree with this verdict as do many others," Turley tweeted, saying that he believes that the case will be reversed "eventually" either at the state or federal level. "However," the George Washington University Law School professor added, "this was the worst expectation for a trial in Manhattan. I am saddened by the result more for the New York legal system than the former president. I had hoped that the jurors might redeem the integrity of a system that has been used for political purposes."

In an appearance on Fox News, Turley described the strange circumstances surrounding the conviction's announcement.

Turley, who was there at the time of the verdict's reading, called it "one of the most bizarre moments" he ever experienced in the courtroom. Judge Juan Merchan had just said the jury had not yet reached a decision and that they'd be dismissed for the day.

Some reporters actually started to gather their belongings and head out, Turley recounted. Then, upon returning to the bench, Merchan said that he was mistaken, producing a note he received from the jurors announcing: "We the jury have a verdict."

"Throughout this time, you can feel the building pressure in that courtroom. The one person that didn't seem to register it was the former president..." Turley recalled, adding, "[Trump] didn't show any emotion at all as this mantra of guilty verdicts was read."

"I think that this is one of those things that really embodies the entire Trump era. There were people who clearly were thrilled by the result, and there were people who were saddened by it. I was saddened by it. I disagree with this verdict," Turley reiterated.

"I think, as I said before, that this case was legally unfounded. When they were reading those guilty verdicts, the one thing that we didn't know is really what he was found guilty of. Because if you remember, the judge allowed the jury to find guilt on any one of the three secondary crimes," Turley said. That meant the jury didn't have to determine exactly what crime was committed.

"We weren't told whether the jury found any one of those crimes, whether they found all three of those crimes. I'm not too sure we will know that. That's one of the many issues that I think presents reversible problems in this case," Turley assessed.

Other legal analysts weighed in as well, including Townhall columnist Phil Holloway, who said Trump is now "at the whim and mercy" of Merchan, particularly whatever restraints he'll place on the former president's freedom, if he lets him remain free.

"He can send him to jail. He can put him on house arrest. He can give him probation. He can just make him pay a fine. Or he can do nothing. But he is itching to humiliate Trump, so he will find a way," Holloway remarked on X's platform, formerly Twitter.

Merchan did ask about the bail status, and the prosecution said there's no bail.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, four days out from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump will be selected as the party's nominee. Nothing in the Constitution currently precludes Trump from running for president in November.

Trump is expected to appeal immediately, though the appeals process typically takes years.

"This gonna go up on appeal," Turley predicted.

"For those upset by this verdict, remember this remains a country committed to the rule of law [...] You have to take a leap of faith in the rule of law," Turley said. "That's what defines us. Many people feel that this case really embodied the antithesis of that."

"But as a country as a whole, we have a system in place to review this. For Donald Trump, that's not gonna happen before the election in all likelihood. But let's keep in mind that this is not the only court. It's just the first one," Turley concluded.