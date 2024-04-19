We've Found the Most Insane Transgender Criminal Case Yet

WARNING: This article contains descriptions of sexual violence. Reader discretion is advised.

A violent serial sex offender, who identifies as a transgender "vampire," has been convicted of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled child in Wisconsin after he was repeatedly released from prison at a "high" risk of reoffending.

35-year-old Adam Scott Hetke, of Waukesha, Wis., was found guilty on April 11 of first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon and second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim. Hetke sometimes goes by the aliases "White Chocolate" and "Black Dragon," according to his "non-compliant" lifetime registration status on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC)'s sex offender registry. He has also assumed the female alter-egos "Sabrina," "Katie," and "Morgan."

Hetke's mugshots from 2007 to 2021 | Source: Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

In July 2021, Hetke raped a 16-year-old girl — with the mental capacity of a kindergartener — at knifepoint, according to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by Townhall. Calling himself "Morgan," Hetke told the child, who is severely delayed and cognitively "functions at a 6-year-old level," he is "part-vampire" and would "bite" her if she didn't obey his commands.

Hetke met the girl near a gas station and followed the victim back to her residence to purportedly watch a movie together. Inside the child's bedroom, locking the door behind him, Hetke turned on "Gothic" music and applied "Goth" makeup to the girl's face.

Hetke's account on X, formerly Twitter

Hetke then took off her clothes, as well as his own, revealing a black one-piece bathing suit he had hidden underneath, a pentagram tattoo on his upper right arm, and a vampire cross with the devil's number ("666") inked on his lower left arm.

Hetke's X post weeks before the child rape



"It will be OK," Hetke told the girl before grabbing her breast and raping her.

She pleaded for him to get off of her, but Hetke continued, telling the girl she "needed to have sex with him [or] otherwise" he'd hurt her. Hetke flashed a fixed-blade hunting knife, wrapped in paracord, he had set on the bed next to them.

"I will use the knife on you if you don't do what I want," Hetke threatened. The girl, fearing for her safety, stopped resisting.

Hetke 2021 sexual assault c... by mia.cathell

Hearing a knock on the door, Hetke hastily opened her bedroom window, removed the screen, and jumped through it to escape.

The girl's mother ultimately reported the rape to the Waukesha Police Department, saying her daughter is "unable to differentiate between who is a friend and somebody that is trying to harm her," "will often make friends with anybody," and "has a hard time with boundaries." The child said she had trusted Hetke, whom she previously spotted lurking around her apartment complex.

Later on, during police interrogation, Hetke told detectives he "could see that she has had a lot of troubles in her life" and wanted to "help her" since he's "been through a lot." Asked why he had leaped out of the girl's bedroom window, Hetke said he "likes to jump out of windows because it's good exercise" and his bicycle was right around the corner so it was "closer" to leave that way.

Last week, a 12-person jury found Hetke guilty on both sexual assault counts after roughly an hour and a half of deliberations.

At the case's outset, Hetke's court-appointed counsel entered into the record that his client "wishes to be referred to as Morrigan." Hetke had tried to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, but a psychological exam found him sane enough to stand trial. His defense attorney additionally requested a competency evaluation, which determined Hetke was "currently competent."

Hetke faces up to 60 years in prison for the first charge, a Class B felony, and up to 40 years behind bars for the second Class C felony. Sentencing, scheduled for June 7, will follow a pre-sentence investigation, an assessment of Hetke's "personal characteristics, criminogenic needs, risk factors [...] and behavioral patterns" that will help determine the "correctional process."

However, Hetke will first face a jury trial for allegedly killing a man in Milwaukee (via The Waukesha Freeman):

According to a complaint in that case, Hetke had a role in strangling a man to death with a cord in April 2021. Hetke told Milwaukee police the victim in that case was 'possessed by a demon' and began stabbing himself in the chest with tongs. Hetke said [he] was able to exorcise the demon, but the demon then caused the victim to wrap a cord around his neck and pull the ends, the complaint in that case said. One witness to the event said he was scared of Hetke, who claimed [he] could inject demons into people’s bodies, the witness said. The complaint said Hetke, who also went by the name 'Morrigan,' told another witness [he] would place a demon inside the victim and kill him because he disrespected [him]. Hetke allegedly admitted to a witness [he] killed the victim about a week later. A third witness, sister to the second, told authorities Hetke admitted killing the victim and said words to the effect of, 'I killed him. God can't bring him back but I can because I'm the devil,' the complaint said.

Despite the handful of witnesses, Hetke was released from police custody on administrative discharge, and official charges were not immediately filed. Two months later, Hetke was eventually charged — thanks to the investigative work of the slain man's mother, who heard that witnesses weren't cooperating — but it wasn't until after Hetke raped the 16-year-old mentally disabled girl.

"Being that they let this person go and commit another crime, it hurt," the homicide victim's mother told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It could've been prevented." Her special-needs son, Vydale Thompson-Moody, similarly suffered from a cognitive disability, caused by a missing chromosome, and a range of other serious health conditions, once requiring a tracheotomy.

Hetke is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony punishable by a minimum of life imprisonment. A status conference is slated to take place on the morning of April 30. The trial date is not yet finalized after a June timeline was vacated.

There are five other open cases against Hetke, including a disorderly conduct citation he received in jail and four more alleging criminal damage to property, for allegedly kicking his cell door, damaging the glass, and slamming a shower door until it broke.

Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Hetke's extensive rap sheet spans nearly two decades. Back in 2007, Hetke forcefully groped a recreational assistant's breast at Lad Lake, a residential facility housing Wisconsin's "most challenged youth." A struggle ensued when a then-teenage Hetke had tried to pull the woman's shirt off. "Boobies," he remarked, exposing the staff worker's chest and squeezing one of her breasts.

"What are you doing?" the woman frantically asked. "I want to have sex with you," Hetke said, pressed up against a wall.

The woman started swinging, and on the third try, successfully made contact with Heke's jaw. Hetke fell to the floor and remained lying on the institution's ground, saying, "sorry, sorry," as she called for help. As a result of Hetke's attack, the woman suffered lacerations to the neck, abrasions on her stomach, and a broken fingernail, Waukesha County Circuit Court records show.

Hetke pled no contest to second-degree sexual assault by use of force. For the felony, he was sentenced to eight years in prison, plus four years of extended supervision, and was ordered to register as a sex offender as well as undergo sex offender treatment.

Two years later, Hetke committed assault again, this time targeting a corrections officer at the Racine Correctional Institute by tossing urine on the victim. "The devil made me do it," Hetke claimed, gloating that the prison guard "deserved to get p*ssed on."

Hetke was found guilty of throwing or expelling bodily fluids due to a no-contest plea, and his disorderly conduct charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. The felony conviction resulted in an extra year of prison time and extended supervision.

In 2018, Hetke inappropriately touched another Racine Correctional Institute employee in the state prison's stairwell.

"[W]hen she was walking, she felt something grab her right butt cheek. [The victim] said she turned her head and saw Hetke running back down the stairs and saw him look over his shoulder..." reads the Racine County complaint. Hetke was also witnessed on three separate occasions running up behind female staffers and "sniffing their butts" along the staircase.

Hetke pled guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, and spent four months in the Racine County Jail.

In 2016, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and police notified the public about Hetke's release from prison, noting that he has "no permanent address" as a homeless ex-convict, but will be closely monitored via a GPS tracker in the interim.

"HETKE is considered a serious offender with a high probability to reoffend," local law enforcement warned.

Source: Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

In 2020, after serving time for the string of sexual assaults, Hetke was freed once again. Waukesha authorities issued another notification announcing Hetke's "mandatory" release on social media. By then, Hetke was identifying as a woman. "HETKE is transgender and identifies as Sabrina," the notice says. "HETKE is working on securing housing but is currently [...] homeless."

Hetke's "criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend," the memo adds.

Community members flooded the Facebook post. "So, he hurt women & now identifies as a woman....so I have to worry about Sabrina in public bathrooms?! Why do we release the evil & not know where they are going to live?" one outraged resident reacted.

While imprisoned at the Green Bay Correctional Institute in 2013, Hetke tried to legally change his name to "Dräymǣnd Brittney ShadowWolf" — his so-called "spiritual" name, Hetke told Brown County civil court. Hetke's name-change petition was denied, because he's a sex offender registered for life; as a lifetime registrant, he is statutorily barred from changing his identity.

Hetke 2013 name-change peti... by mia.cathell

On social media, Hetke claims to be a model, an anarchist "Gothic" witch, and a "psychic clairvoyant."

It also appears Hetke had set up an OnlyFans page.

His X account, first found by investigative journalist Andy Ngo, promotes transgender activism. "[N]o matter what we are who we are you should not have fear of what we are you shouldn't have no phobia I am a female transgender lesbian," Hetke posted.

Hetke was taking hormones for several years and was supposedly approved for sex-change surgery at the end of 2021. However, Hetke noted on X, he'd have to get electrolysis first in order to permanently remove his facial or genital hair.