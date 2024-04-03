Disney Is About to Get Schooled at Its Shareholder Meeting

Disney will be slammed at Wednesday's shareholder meeting over its pro-"transgender" employment practices.

Healthcare accountability group Do No Harm, which works to counteract DEI trends in medicine, and the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), an investor in The Walt Disney Company, will confront the multinational media corporation for allegedly discriminating against "de-transitioning" employees who are seeking reconstructive care in the aftermath of medical butchery.

Advertisement

"Disney pays for gender-transition treatments, but not de-transitioning care, and therefore, discriminates based on gender identity," NLPC explains in a video released ahead of Disney's annual meeting, where the conservative watchdog is set to submit a shareholder proposal demanding that the entertainment giant investigates its policies that allegedly exclude "de-transitioners."

Do No Harm's Chloe Cole, a teenage "de-transitioner" who was placed on puberty blockers and testosterone at age 13, underwent a double mastectomy (surgical removal of both breasts) at 15 years old, and now is an ardent advocate against gender ideology testifying before legislative bodies nationwide about its harmful consequences, is slated to present the proposal.

At the high-stakes shareholder talks, Cole will address Disney's leadership, including CEO Robert Iger, to tell her story of medical mutilation and recount the difficulties she faced finding healthcare and insurance coverage once she decided to "de-transition."

"Disney acts as if people like me don't exist," Cole declared via press statement. "I intend to make sure the board and Mr. Iger hear that the company's irrational gender ideology policies are actually destructive and that I am a victim of policies like it. De-transitioners like me are not going away. With the numbers of LGBTQIA+ workers at the company who have sought ill-advised sex changes, you can bet that litigation over deception, and discriminatory benefits policies, won't be far behind," she said.

In a press release, NLPC's Corporate Integrity Project director Paul Chesser said Disney is "so proud" of its perfect score (earning a full 100 points since 2007) on the Corporate Equality Index, a woke scorecard designed by the far-left Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to track "LGBTQ+ inclusion" in workplaces across America. To receive "full credit" for "inclusive benefits," HRC's criteria requires a company's health insurance to cover sex-change procedures, Chesser explained. "Now we call upon Mr. Iger to lead the way for Corporate America to provide equal care for those who have suffered physical harm as a result and who want bodily restoration. Besides the damage they have suffered, they are also discriminated against," Chesser commented.

Advertisement

For the 14th consecutive year, The Walt Disney Company has earned a perfect score of 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index: https://t.co/l2SN2kLTcR pic.twitter.com/PJmY1doUMN — The Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) January 22, 2020

Advertisement

The proposal itself prompts Disney to issue a report by the end of 2024 explaining to shareholders why such a compensation gap exists at an "inclusive" company. According to NLPC, the proposal is supposed to serve a dual purpose of calling attention to the plight of "de-transitioners," who have suffered irreparable bodily harm at the hands of the deceptive "healthcare" industry, and taking a wrecking ball to the "equality" façade of woke corporations like the purportedly "tolerant" Walt Disney Company.

NLPC also filed a white paper with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over Disney's "one-sided" healthcare plan. NLPC cites the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission considering failure to provide equivalent pay and benefits based on categories such as "gender identity" and "sexual orientation" as a form of illegal discrimination. NLPC says the SEC agreed that "de-transitioners" fit under such protected classifications when determining unfairness in corporate compensation practices.

In an opposition statement, Disney's Board of Directors urged shareholders to "vote against" NLPC's proposal, alleging that the non-profit is attempting to "advance a limited agenda." The requested oversight report is "unnecessary given [...] our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," Disney's board responded, adding: "The Company is deeply dedicated to promoting equity in its workforce." NLPC's proposal is "designed to serve the particular interests of the proponent," Disney's top brass alleged.

Advertisement

As Chesser aptly put it in a New York Post piece, the meeting on Wednesday will determine if Disney "care[s] about more about the praise of transgender activists or the pain of its employees." Chesser said NLPC is challenging Disney to "stop ignoring the medical needs" of those who went under the knife for the "transgender" cause, a ruinous path that Disney publicly encourages. "[I]t's time Disney and every other company acknowledged their pain instead of blindly seeking activist praise," Chesser wrote.

Shareholders can ask questions during Disney's meeting, which will be held virtually. The annual conference comes at a crucial time for Disney, as the Burbank-based company faces a battle for board seats and tries to breathe fresh life into its dying brand.