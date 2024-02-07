America's Favorite Cookie Takes a Hard Left Turn

Nothing is immune to woke ideology, not even cookies.

Oreo's latest partnership signifies a disturbing trend in U.S. corporations advancing the LGBTQ+ agenda, as far-left ideologues impose it on children through programs like Drag Queen Story Hour and by placing pornographic books in public school libraries.

The findings uncovered by the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), a conservative watchdog non-profit, reveal that cookie kingpin Oreo is a "proud" partner of PFLAG, formerly the national Parents, Families, & Friends of Lesbians and Gays network.

"Is your favorite cookie company grooming children?" NLPC prefaces a 29-second video exposing the Oreo-PLFAG partnership. "What happened to the kid-friendly cookie we all used to know and love? Don't let PFLAG and Oreo corrupt your children."

PFLAG is a leading LGBTQ+ pressure group pushing sexually explicit reading material—such as "This Book is Gay," which provides a how-to guide to find strangers on gay hook-up sex apps; "Gender Queer," which features an illustration of oral sex being performed on a sex toy; "All Boys Aren't Blue," which contains underage incest; "Flamer," which features several obscene sexual situations; and "Lawn Boy," which describes 10-year-old boys performing oral sex on each other—onto school-aged children. As Madeline has covered extensively, these graphic texts include mature content ranging from rape to masturbation.

PFLAG characterizes its indoctrination efforts as a stand against "book banning." In addition to supporting legislation that promotes LGBTQ+ literature's inclusion in K-12 classrooms, PFLAG co-sponsors a "Banned Books" site as part of a coalition.

PFLAG also lobbies against state laws that seek to protect minors from so-called "gender-affirming" medical procedures.

"When you hear someone say they want to 'de-transgender' a person, the word they mean is 'de-humanize' [...] a child already has a strong sense of their gender between the ages of 3 and 5," PFLAG says of bans on medically butchering children's bodies.

As for Oreo's backing of PFLAG, Mondelez International, its Chicago-based parent company, has pledged at least half a million dollars to PFLAG. The $500,000 donation came as Oreo upped its LGBTQ+ "allyship" antics. The big-name cookie brand hosted a pass-through fundraiser for PFLAG on Oreo's corporate website to boost PFLAG's membership and donors. Accordingly, the first 2,000 customers to join PFLAG, donating a gift of $50 or more, received a limited-edition package of rainbow Oreo cookies.

Check out the back to school guide we created with @PFLAG and learn the 3 ways you can help make a difference by being an ally 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/EBd1XMwi5J — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) September 18, 2020

In 2020, when the rainbow renditions were launched, Oreo started the giveaway to "reward acts of allyship for the LGBTQ+ community." Customers were called to participate in the "#ProudParent campaign" in order to receive the promotional product.

In 2021, Oreo marketed them as "OREOid" for PFLAG boxes, so consumers can "celebrate however you identify."

To help you celebrate however you identify, we’re giving away* 3,000 limited-edition OREOiD for @PFLAG boxes.



Choose from 5 stacks of rainbow OREO cookies: A trans flag, a lesbian flag, a pansexual flag, a bisexual flag, or the iconic rainbow pride flag. https://t.co/9btSsHGGNs pic.twitter.com/NHZiPR37aY — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 29, 2021

Happy Pride! We’re proud to once again partner with @PFLAG, the oldest ally organization for LGBTQ+ people, to help make the world a more loving place for LGBTQ+ families and allies.



Learn more about OREO x PFLAG at https://t.co/9btSsHGGNs pic.twitter.com/IuGtQO7fk7 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 1, 2021

"We are grateful for our partnership with OREO, and for OREO's commitment to our shared vision of a diverse and inclusive world, made better by loving, proud parents and allies," PFLAG National's executive director Brian K. Bond remarked at the time.

We're celebrating our longtime partnership with @pflag, who turns 50 this year. Thanks for your iconic work and for helping us all to be better allies ensuring that every LGBTQ+ person is safe, celebrated, empowered, and loved 🌈 pic.twitter.com/BGNotqNKOg — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 21, 2023

NLPC has closely tracked Oreo's social media activity heavily amplifying PFLAG's causes, highlighting the cookie maker's deep ties with the LGBTQ+ activist organization. For example, together with PFLAG, Oreo observed the global "Trans Day of Visibility."

In October, Oreo co-sponsored PFLAG's 2023 National Convention in Washington, D.C. First Lady Jill Biden kicked off the four-day event in an opening address that set the tone for PFLAG's plenary session on combatting "book bans." Alongside Biden, U.S. Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Richard "Rachel" Levine was a speaker on the "Courageous Love in Trans Healthcare" panel.

"Should a brand so identified with children also be so deeply intertwined with the aggressive promotion of the LGBTQ tactics and agenda of militant groups like PFLAG?" NLPC asks. "What business does a sandwich cookie have being involved in the promotion of explicit materials where they are easily accessible to children, without their parents' knowledge?"

We couldn't agree more. That's why we make such a great team ❤️ 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/9dcFlcieYD pic.twitter.com/Vv81dAFNkX — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 21, 2022

As shareholders in Mondelez International, NLPC is sponsoring a shareholder proposal that challenges the company's executives and board of directors. Citing a laundry list of companies that went woke and gone broke, including Bud Light, Disney, and Target, as examples of "brand destruction," NLPC asks the board of Mondelez to examine its association with PFLAG to determine whether it presents "a significant risk to the health and profitability of the company." The annual Mondelez meeting is expected to be held sometime in mid-May, and NLPC is hoping shareholders support their proposal at the upcoming conference.

"An iconic, beloved product like Oreo should not utilize its popularity as a promotional tool to advance political schemes that deceive children and undermine parental responsibility," NLPC's Corporate Integrity Project director Paul Chesser said. "PFLAG's agenda and activities introduce kids to adult issues and sexualize them. What does that have to do with selling cookies?"