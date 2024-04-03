Watch: Detransitioner Calls Out Disney CEO for Promoting Transgender Ideology

Detransitioner Chloe Cole confronted Disney's board of directors at its annual shareholder meeting over the company's healthcare plan paying for "trans" employees to medically mutilate themselves, but not covering the cost of detransitioning care.

Cole, an ardent advocate against gender ideology who has testified before legislative bodies nationwide about its harmful consequences, dialed into the virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon and called out Disney's CEO Robert Iger directly:

"I speak from personal experience as someone who was deceived and physically harmed at a young age by gender ideology, validated by the medical industry, and pushed by [...] corporations like Disney," Cole, who was placed on puberty blockers and testosterone at age 13 and underwent a double mastectomy (surgical removal of both breasts) at 15 years old, told shareholders.

"Influenced by modern media and social networks, I began to transition to male at age 12. By age 16, after practitioners I trusted encouraged me to take puberty blockers and get a double mastectomy, I tried to come back to reality. But it was too late. My body has been irreversibly damaged, and years later, my chest is still in bandages. My doctors have abandoned me. New doctors look and shrug. As a result, I am suing those professionals who steered me into taking these destructive steps that have permanently scarred me," Cole said, recounting her own harrowing story of medical mutilation. Since she decided to detransition, the 19-year-old former "transgender kid" has had trouble finding insurance coverage and reconstructive care to restore her body.

As a patient advocate representing Do No Harm, a healthcare accountability watchdog counteracting DEI trends in medicine, and on behalf of the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), an investor in The Walt Disney Company, Cole presented a proposal at the high-stakes shareholder talks that prompts Disney to investigate its "one-sided" benefits policy that excludes detransitioners and produce a report explaining to shareholders why such a compensation gap exists at an "inclusive" company.

Disney discriminates based on gender identity in violation of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) regulations, NLPC says. EEOC considers categories such as "gender identity" and "sexual orientation" protected classifications.

"But Disney, and its arrogance, has responded to our proposal by stating I'm only trying to 'generate attention' for 'a limited agenda.' Mr. Iger, Disney under your watch is pushing the 'limited agenda' of gender ideology. Disney has become the Ursula that is stealing the voices of thousands of little Ariels across the world by telling us that we can be something that we can never become. The lawsuits are coming, sir. It's only a matter of time before current or past employees whose bodies and lives have been irreversibly harmed will show up at your door looking for justice and restitution," Cole concluded the phone call.

In an opposition statement issued ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Disney's board of directors urged shareholders to "vote against" NLPC's proposal, alleging that the non-profit is attempting to "generate attention from a proponent with a narrow focus seeking to advance a limited agenda." The requested oversight report is "unnecessary given [...] our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," Disney's board responded. "The Company is deeply dedicated to promoting equity in its workforce."

Each year, Disney touts its perfect score (earning a full 100 points since 2007) on the Corporate Equality Index, a woke scorecard designed by the far-left Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to track "LGBTQ+ inclusion" in workplaces across America. To receive "full credit" for "inclusive benefits," HRC's criteria require a company's health insurance to cover sex-change procedures.

NLPC's Corporate Integrity Project director Paul Chesser says the meeting will determine if Disney "care[s] about more about the praise of transgender activists or the pain of its employees." NLPC is challenging Disney to "stop ignoring the medical needs" of those who went under the knife for the "transgender" cause, a ruinous path that Disney publicly encourages. "[I]t's time Disney and every other company acknowledged their pain instead of blindly seeking activist praise," Chesser wrote for The Post.