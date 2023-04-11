Did Garland Commit Perjury Over Targeting of Catholic Churches?
Democrats Pick Host City for 2024 Convention
Internal Emails Suggest Biden White House Was Involved in Mar-a-Lago Raid
Anheuser-Busch's Social Media Team Runs for Cover
Gregg Popovich Rails Against the Second Amendment As a 'Myth'
One More Big Company Is Saying Goodbye to Crime-Ridden San Francisco
It’s Different When Democrats Do It
Splitting the Difference, or Just Splitting?
'No, No, No': Reporters Push Back on This KJP Claim About Biden
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout Sends Trump a Message
Another Democrat Lawmaker Leaves Party, Joins GOP
Red State to Consider Approving the First Religious Charter School in the U.S.
Oh: Expelled Tennessee Democrat Was Previously Banned From Capitol For Assaulting GOP Spea...
Big Government and Its Union Enablers Are Keeping Secrets to Stay in Power
Tipsheet

The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 11, 2023 12:45 PM
Make Yourself at Home

Bud Light Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid recently made the decision to hire biological male Dylan Mulvaney, who depicts himself as a "woman," as a brand partner. Heinerscheid made the move in order to push the company toward a more "inclusive direction" that is "less fratty." Anheuser-Busch is the parent company of Bud Light. 

Well, the sales numbers are in for the self proclaimed businesswoman and they are a disaster for the company. From Fox Business

Bud Light suffered a bloodbath this past weekend.

Consumers nationwide revolted against the nation's top-selling beer brand after it stepped "recklessly" into the culture wars last week with its new spokesperson, transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, according to bar owners and beer-industry experts around the country.

"In Bud Light's effort to be inclusive, they excluded almost everybody else, including their traditional audience."

Bud Light-maker Anheuser-Busch is headquartered in nearby St. Louis. 

But even Fitter’s bar witnessed a catastrophic decrease in sales of the hometown suds among loyal and local consumers this week. 

Sales of Anheuser-Busch bottled products dropped 30% over the past week, while draught beer plummeted 50%, the owner said.

Bud Light normally outsells rival products Miller Lite and Coors Light 25 to 1 at Braintree Brewhouse in Massachusetts, a sprawling sports bar just outside Boston. 

Not this week. 

Eighty percent of Bud Light drinkers ordered something else this week, Brewhouse owner Alex Kesaris said — while the 20% who did order Bud Light "weren’t on social media and hadn’t heard yet" about its new transgender pitch person.

Recommended

Oh: Expelled Tennessee Democrat Was Previously Banned From Capitol For Assaulting GOP Speaker Guy Benson


Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh: Expelled Tennessee Democrat Was Previously Banned From Capitol For Assaulting GOP Speaker Guy Benson
Internal Emails Suggest Biden White House Was Involved in Mar-a-Lago Raid Spencer Brown
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout Sends Trump a Message Leah Barkoukis
Did Garland Commit Perjury Over Targeting of Catholic Churches? Katie Pavlich
Oh, So That's Why Bud Light Decided to Destroy Its Brand Katie Pavlich
It’s Different When Democrats Do It Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh: Expelled Tennessee Democrat Was Previously Banned From Capitol For Assaulting GOP Speaker Guy Benson