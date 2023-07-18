Public Library Moves Sexually Explicit Book to Adult Section Following Backlash

A public library in New Jersey recently moved a controversial, pornographic book from its young adult section to the adult shelves following backlash from the community during “Pride Month.”

The book in question, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobe, highlights the author’s journey to discover their sexual orientation and gender identity. Kobe uses “e/em/eir” pronouns, according to Simon & Schuster’s website. The publisher’s website noted that the book “started as a way to explain to eir family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual.”

“Gender Queer is more than a personal story: it is a useful and touching guide on gender identity—what it means and how to think about it—for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere,” the book description states.

“Gender Queer” includes graphic illustrations of sexual acts and has been banned from school libraries across the country. Townhall covered this month how the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in the country, recommended that educators include Gender Queer as part of their summer reading.

🚨The NEA — the largest teachers union in America — is recommending that teachers read "Gender Queer" for their summer reading.



This is who we’re up against in our fight against indoctrination in K-12 classrooms.https://t.co/M49GpWkz1u — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 3, 2023

According to NorthJersey.com, the Cedar Grove Public Library in New Jersey received calls last month from people concerned about the controversial book appearing in a Pride Month display at the library. Shortly after, staff removed the book from the display case, and it was eventually moved to the adult shelves of the library.

Cedar Grove Mayor Kerry Peterson said that the “Pride Month” display at the library occurred during the “summer reading kick off” and that there were “tons of kids and parents” at the library. Peterson added that the book “was accessible to little kids. It was displayed for gay Pride month.”

In a letter to library director Catherine Wolverton, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Jersey urged her to keep the book available in the library.

“Recent attempts to restrict or remove books like Gender Queer from library shelves appear to be part of a dangerous nationwide trend in which local officials and library administrators have succumbed to pressure from politicized advocacy groups to allow censorship in its libraries by denying community members – and young people in particular – access to important literature and information about LGBTQIA+ people, human sexuality, racism, and other topics that everyone has the right to access.”

Restricting access to books limits New Jerseyans right to access information. Cedar Grove library must resist these attempts at censorship and keep Gender Queer on the shelves. pic.twitter.com/Sk7skJn9m4 — ACLU of New Jersey (@ACLUNJ) July 13, 2023

In addition, former Democratic President Barack Obama published a lengthy statement on Twitter claiming that these kinds of books “are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives.”

“And librarians are on the front lines, fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas available to everyone,” he added.

“Today, some of the books that shaped my life – and the lives of so many others – are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives. It’s no coincidence that these ‘banned books’ are often written by or feature people of color, indigenous people, and members of the LGBTQ+ community – though there have also been unfortunate instances in which books by conservative authors or books containing “triggering” words or scenes have been targets for removal,” he claimed. “I believe such an approach is profoundly misguided, and contrary to what has made this country great.”

Today, some of the books that shaped my life—and the lives of so many others—are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives. And librarians are on the front lines, fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and… pic.twitter.com/txhCTfH3Gh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2023



