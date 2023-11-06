Authorities Are 'Looking Into' Alleged Leak of Nashville School Shooter's Manifesto

Excerpts from the Nashville transgender-identifying school shooter's manifesto have been released, according to conservative commentator Steven Crowder, who premiered photographs of the purported pages on his live-streamed "Louder with Crowder" show. Since then, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has neither explicitly confirmed nor disputed the authenticity of Crowder's reporting, although the agency has denied that the pictures were taken by MNPD at the scene of the crime.

In a press statement published on MNPD's website, the department said it's "in communication with the Metropolitan Department of Law as an investigation, begun this morning, continues into the dissemination of three photographs of writings during an on-line discussion about Covenant School." Crowder's photographs are "not MNPD crime scene images," MNPD emphasized.

Additionally, MNPD counselors are assisting Covenant School families "in coping with the emotional trauma caused by the dissemination," the press release concluded.

🚨 Nashville police have released a press statement regarding @scrowder's reporting on the Covenant School trans shooter's manifesto. pic.twitter.com/UdOq1xvjJL — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) November 6, 2023

Personnel with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD)'s public affairs office told Townhall in a phone call Monday morning that they're "aware" of the alleged leak and are actively "looking into it at the moment."

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell has directed the city's law director to launch an investigation into "how these images could have been released," per WSMV-TV. The investigation underway may involve local, state, and federal authorities, the mayor added.

Crowder claimed on-air that his "MugClub Undercover" team exclusively obtained access to three pages of mass murderer Audrey Elizabeth Hale's manifesto. Its contents—crudely scrawled in ink and scribbled on notebook paper—purportedly reveal Hale's apparent anti-white hatred-fueled motive and a timeline in the lead-up to the massacre, which Hale allegedly dubbed "DEATH DAY."

🚨 BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages”



“wanna kill all you little cr*ckers”



“I hope I have a high death count”



"I'm ready...I hope my victims aren't."



"Ready to die."#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

Many speculated that the diary was photographed at what appeared to be inside Hale's grey Honda Fit parked at the school's parking lot, where MNPD detectives had discovered "material written by Hale." An MNPD cruiser can be seen in the background.

According to the alleged never-before-seen writings, Hale specifically targeted children she perceived as possessing "white privilege," using anti-white and homophobic slurs to disparage the school-aged victims. "Kill those kids!!! [T]hose crackers going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies [sic] mustangs + convertibles," Hale allegedly wrote on Feb. 3, 2023, more than a month before the mass murder. "[F]*ck you little sh*ts. I wish to shoot you weak a** d*cks w/ your mop yellow hair. Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little f*gg*ts w/ your white privilege. [F]*ck you f*gg*ts."

As critics of the transgenderism ideology assert, some gender-confused individuals "transition" because they're unable to grapple with being gay. Hale previously identified as a lesbian, who reportedly admired and dressed as actress Ellen (now-"Elliot") Page.

Drawings of a handgun and shooting targets as well as "DARK ABYSS" were drawn at the top of the sheet.

Then, on the morning of March 27, 2023, the day that Hale mass murdered six victims, including three students, inside the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, the shooter allegedly penned a poem-style entry in her journal, expressing "excitement" for the bloodshed to come about an hour later and "hoping" for "a high death count":

Today is the day.

The day has finally come!



I can't believe its [sic] here.

Don't know how I was able to get this far, but here I am.



I'm a little nervous, but excited too.

Been excited for the past 2 weeks.



There were several times I could have been

caught especially back in the summer of 2021.



None of that matters now. I am almost an

hour + 7 minutes away.



Can't believe I'm doing this,

but I'm ready...



I hope my victims aren't.



My only fear is if anything goes wrong.

I'll do my best to prevent [illegible] of the story.

(God let my wrath take over my anxiety.)

It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be

3 - 7. It's gonna go quick.

I hope I have a high death count.

Ready to die [underlined] haha

Prior to carrying out the deadly attack, Hale also allegedly plotted out a timetable detailing, minute-by-minute, how the "DEATH DAY" would unfold, including when she'd unleash gunfire on school grounds and "Let [the] massacre begin."

11:35 am - Leave for Covenant School 12:00 pm - Arrive at Covenant (Check parking lot for security) 12:05 - arrive in designated parking space 12:05 - 12:10 - prepare for attack 12:?? - Lock + load all weapons 12:33 [circled] - Open fire towards SW entrance Let massacre begin Time2die [circled] XXX

The pages are allegedly signed by "Aiden," Hale's transgender female-to-male persona.

Crowder said MugClub members subscribed to his premium membership will be privy to how his program "procured" the manifesto, the "amount of legwork that went in," and the "backstory" behind the "in-depth process that led to this story."

According to the show's eponymous host, Crowder's team met in-person with the source, who allegedly leaked the manifesto, to review text messages that contained evidence of the pages in question. From there, the team read through texts "verifying the chain of events," "cross-referenced" information, and corroborated intel that was allegedly provided by an "insider" within MNPD.

Months of litigation have ensued over the long-awaited manifesto's release, including lawsuits filed in a multi-sided legal battle waged by watchdog agencies and independent news outlets seeking transparency in the school shooting's murky aftermath.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), whose Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is conducting its own investigation, has been sued for withholding the manifesto after denying a Freedom of Information Act request. Nashville's police department is also accused in court of violating the Tennessee Public Records Act for "refusing" to "promptly" make the documents publicly available. Hale's manifesto is reported to be released "eventually" once the FBI's investigation is complete. MNPD's public information office told the Nashville-based WZTV that the probe has "progressed to the point" where Hale's writings are "now being reviewed for public release." Though the process is "underway," it will "take a little time," MNPD said back in late April.

According to an MNPD press release, the writings—recovered from Hale's vehicle that was left in the school's parking lot and found inside the bedroom of her home—remain under "careful review" by the city police and the FBI's BAU in Quantico, Virginia.