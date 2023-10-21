Follow the Money: Antifa's Financial Ties to Islamist Terrorism

It's no surprise that terrorists support terrorists. Like birds of a feather, Antifa anarcho-communists and Islamist extremists are bound by a shared goal of overthrowing the U.S. constitutional republic and its institutions that enforce law and order. Despite being divided by varying ideological differences, they're united by an agenda to wage war against the common enemy: America.

In particular, one Antifa anarchist organization has cast a sprawling Soros-esque web of influence across America through crowdfunded donations. Notably, the money-laundering leaders of this Antifa-aligned behemoth poured tens of thousands of dollars into the coffers of an advocate for Islamist extremism, investigative think tank Capital Research Center discovered.

Stop Cop City

61 militant anarchists have been indicted on conspiracy charges under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act following the state's investigation into far-left militants opposing the construction of an 85-acre first responder training facility for police and firefighters in the Greater Atlanta area. The destructive efforts—dubbed the "Stop Cop City" movement—against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center building project had already led to dozens of violent Antifa-associated suspects being charged with domestic terrorism, including a Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) staff attorney.

BREAKING: For the first time, a network of violent #Antifa-linked suspects have been indicted on RICO charges plus terrorism, money laundering & arson. 61 “Stop Cop City” suspects, many already charged with domestic terrorism previously, have been indicted by the same Fulton… pic.twitter.com/5bRLvKtEbb — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2023

Three of those accused are organizers of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, a 501(c)(3) "nonprofit" branch of the Network for Strong Communities that posts bail for jailed left-wing rioters. Marlon Scott Kautz, Adele MacLean, and Savannah D. Patterson have been additionally slapped with money laundering and charity fraud allegations for using the bail fund to funnel cash toward Defend the Atlanta Forest, an anti-police coalition of communists and eco-extremists formed to occupy (via a so-called "autonomous zone") the forested land owned by the Atlanta Police Foundation where the government property is to be built upon.

According to the 109-page indictment, the Network for Strong Communities acted as the "fiscal host" for the Forest Justice Defense Fund, a financial backing arm of the occupiers' operations, which MacLean, Kautz, and Patterson were registered to as administrators of the account—that is, the power to approve or reject payments and reimbursements for expenses submitted by the Defend the Atlanta Forest radicals. Using the aliases "Mouse," "Earthworm," and "Spud"/"Danny," respectively, the trio facilitated finances and allegedly diverted funding to the self-titled "Forest Defenders" in monetary support of the terror suspects' occupation. Through a trove of bank accounts operated by the anarchist network, the Defend the Atlanta Forest activists allegedly had access to millions of dollars to buy ammunition, surveillance technology, drones, camping equipment, rope, and climbing tools, among other costs like funding legal aid for co-conspirators, though funds have dipped due to "prolific spending."

Mugshots of Marlon Kautz, Adele Maclean, and Savannah Patterson pic.twitter.com/mlPtV70eBL — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) May 31, 2023

(Indicative of the leftist collective's depraved anti-America perspective on the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, within the sprawling campsite of the occupation, authorities found a sign labeled "9/11 Memorial" affixed to an outdoor "bathroom" that was crudely constructed out of a toilet seat sitting above a hole in the ground, so that urine and feces would fall below into the ditch.)

Black Panthers Party

According to its 2021 Form 990, the tax-exempt Network for Strong Communities also gave a $70,000 grant to Community Movement Builders (CMB), a member of the Stop Cop City coalition. Comprised of black nationalists and socialists, CMB's Pan-African Solidarity Network works to unite "liberation fighters all over the U.S." Another one of CMB's programs is the Black Panther Party Veterans Mutual Aid Fund, which bankrolls "veterans" of the communist Black Panthers, the notorious black-power group. For $25 or more a month, the "Ready for Revolution" membership on the monetization platform Patreon "bumps your solidarity." Bilal Sunni-Ali, who is on CMB's Panther Support Committee, reportedly "works on campaigns to free Jamil Al-Amin."

Panther Fund update. For Nov. & Dec. we received $4880.35 ($2,227.12 - Nov & $2,653.13 - Dec). We are currently disbursing $488 each to 10 veteran Panthers. We have 358 monthly donors giving $2,715. Thanks for supporting our movement veterans @CommunityMvt @kamaufranklin pic.twitter.com/Mi4HT8iqbx — Mutual Aid For Veteran Black Panther Party Members (@AidVeteran) December 27, 2021

The Ummah

Cop killer Al-Amin, an imprisoned ex-imam convicted of murder for shooting two Georgia sheriff's deputies—slaying one and wounding the other—rose to notoriety in the 1960s for his inflammatory rhetoric, with proclamations such as "Violence is as American as cherry pie," "Carry on guerilla warfare in all the cities," "Make the Viet Cong look like Sunday school teachers," "If America don't come around, we're gonna burn it down," and "I say to America, F*ck it! Freedom or death!" Al-Amin "rules over" a Muslim separatist militia, Ummah ("the brotherhood"), comprised of mostly African-American converts to Islam. As the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) describes the fundamentalist Sunni group in a criminal affidavit, Ummah's "primary mission is to establish a separate, sovereign Islamic state ('The Ummah') within the borders of the United States, governed by Sharia law."

Ummah's ringleader Luqman Ameen Abdullah, who was killed in a shootout with FBI agents, advocated for "the spread of Islam through violent jihad" against the U.S. and law enforcement, an informant told the FBI. Abdullah and his followers saw themselves "as soldiers at war against the United States government and against non-Muslims," recorded comments collected by the FBI confirm. Abdullah, whose mosque in Michigan reportedly doubled as a jihadi training compound where children were indoctrinated and abused, justified suicide bombings and urged Ummah's followers "to be with" Osama bin Laden, the Taliban, and Hezbollah. According to sworn FBI statements, Abdullah bragged: "We're not any fake terrorists. We're the real terrorists."

Jericho Movement

CMB's Panther Support Committee also shares leadership with the Jericho Movement—another endorser of the Stop Cop City campaign—which demands amnesty for "political prisoners" held in the U.S. Per the movement's manual, Jericho's definition of a political prisoner is "anyone captured as a result of their involvement in the domestic national liberation struggles of this country, and those incarcerated because of their actions against capitalist structures..." In other words, revolutionaries belonging to radical-left entities, namely the Black Panther Party and the spin-off Black Liberation Army. The committee includes Jalil Abdul Muntaqim, a founder of the Jericho Movement recently released from prison after serving nearly 50 years for his involvement in the killing of two New York Police Department officers, and Ashanti Alston, a member of the Jericho Movement's Steering Committee who went to prison for robbing a bank to finance the Marxist-Lennist underground Black Liberation Army.

Al-Awda and Hezbollah

In addition to proudly listing NYC Antifa as a partner on its partnership page, the Jericho Movement's website touts its allegiance with Al-Awda a.k.a. the Palestinian Right to Return Coalition. Al-Awda has well-documented ties to terrorism and its founder Abbas Hamideh is openly a Hezbollah sympathizer. On social media, Hamideh has reportedly expressed admiration for the Iran-backed terrorist group's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, whom he called "the most honorable man on the face of the earth."

Addameer and the PFLP



Another one of the Jericho Movement's partners is the West Bank-based Addameer (also known as "Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association"). Addameer is a closely connected "affiliate" of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the U.S. designates as a terrorist organization. In 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Defense declared Addameer a "terror organization" because it "constitutes an inseparable arm" of the PFLP and operates "on behalf of" the Popular Front.

Several of Addameer's staff are directly linked to the PFLP, according to NGO Monitor. Lawyers who work for Addameer frequently offer legal advisement to those accused of PFLP membership or activity, such as PFLP's Secretary-General Ahmad Sa'adat, who is imprisoned by Israel. Additionally, the Jericho Movement partners with the Campaign to Free Ahmad Saadat.

“NGO Monitor, an Israeli watchdog group, has alleged that Al-Haq and Addameer’s staff members have ties to the PFLP. Shawan Jabarin, Al-Haq’s General Director, was convicted in 1985 of recruiting for the PFLP… Jabarin also represented the PFLP at a conference attended by groups… https://t.co/WiCembTc3a — NGO Monitor (@NGOmonitor) October 18, 2023

SIIASI



Although they're not listed on the Jericho Movement's partners webpage, the anti-American Islamist extremist Sankore Institute of Islamic African Studies International (SIIASI) links to Jericho on its "Confederation" site. The institute's director Shaykh Muhammad Shareef has condemned peaceful Muslim moderates who oppose the Islamist ideology and "deny the obligation of jihad," raging against pacifist imams "who have deluded their followers into the fruitless activity of supporting democratic constitutional government." According to the Middle East Forum, Shareef exhorted Muslims through the SIIASI site to pray for the West's destruction. Specifically, he wrote that Muslims should seek "a complete eradication of the infrastructure, intelligence, economies and social structure" and ask Allah to target certain "corporations, banks, think tanks and institutions." Names of individuals "should be mentioned," Shareef instructs. Outspoken in his hatred of the United States, Shareef derisively refers to the U.S. as "AmeriKKKa," Front Page Magazine reports. Like CMB's Sunni-Ali, both the Jericho Movement and the SIIASI champion Al-Amin's release—the latter engaged in "litigation jihad" as a means of moving the U.S. towards Sharia law.

Moreover, the Jericho Movement also advocates for the freeing of two terrorists linked to al-Qaeda: Aafia Siddiqui and Tarek Mehanna, who are serving years in federal prison for conspiring to kill Americans and U.S. allied forces whilst overseas.