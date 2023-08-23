Play BINGO With Us During the GOP Debate

The first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential election is set to take place this evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. We'll be closely covering the mayhem as it unfolds live. But first, a few predictions for the eight GOP candidates vying for a breakout meme-worthy TV moment in the limelight, especially with the Republican frontrunner being M.I.A.

Here is what's on our Bingo card for tonight's primetime two-hour showdown (Feel free to play along):

As we predict, Trump's widely felt absence means DeSantis will be fending off firepower from all sides. Defending his gubernatorial record and seeking to loosen Trump's undeniable hold on the MAGA base of the Republican Party, the highest-ranked presidential hopeful present will have to secure a strong performance if he hopes for a noticeable bump in the polls.

Among other forecasts for the night: Trump fangirl Vivek Ramaswamy will have to prove he's not just running to boost the former president's chances. Eyes will roll when Mike Pence inevitably talks Jan. 6. Seasoned pugilistic heavy-weight Chris Christie won't pull any punches; he's known to go after everyone and their mother. Tim Scott will reach for his go-to "From cotton to Congress" ancestry anecdote and Democrats will pounce to fact-check him. Likable from a distance, Nikki Haley will be the lone woman on stage and she won't let you forget it. Whether or not the injured Doug Burgum makes an appearance, the longshot contender will claim he could have gone pro, if not for his now-torn Achilles tendon. And, Asa Hutchinson's two supporters will cheer him on.

Regardless of war-room stratagem, the crowded field of (relatively) young Republicans will be positioning themselves as the antithesis to the dilapidated octagenarian currently in the Oval Office. We'll see how it all plays out past Biden's bedtime.

Biden's weaponized DOJ, border crisis, and beleaguered economy are bound to be hot-button topics addressed as well as the LGBTQ+ insanity infiltrating the nation's school system, abortion in post-Roe America, and the return of mask-mandate madness.

Of course, the night likely won't conclude without mention of Trump's fourth indictment, as he's expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday in the Georgia "election interference" case brought forth by the Fulton County district attorney's office.

Ahead of the much-anticipated GOP debate, where Trump will be a no-show, Trump's team has handed out his own "DeSanctimonious"-themed bingo board to Trump allies. Squares intended to troll the trailing Florida governor include text that says: "Saved by Fox News," "Dismisses poll," "Ron plagiarizes Trump," "Flip flops on Social Security…again," and "Duh-Santis."

Trump loyalists like Marjorie Taylor Greene have shared the anti-DeSantis bingo card across social media.

Everyone get your bingo cards ready for tomorrow night! #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/JIMycY4NVQ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 23, 2023

Trump's dueling pow-wow with conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson, set to air on platform "X," formerly known as Twitter, will serve as an affront to upstage both the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Fox News, which is hosting the debate.

"Sparks will fly," Trump has promised in a Truth Social post.