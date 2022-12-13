About the Non-Binary Drag Queen Biden Invited to the White House...

A day following the departure of thieving non-binary Biden official Sam Brinton from the U.S. Department of Energy, President Joe Biden invited another non-binary drag queen to the White House who advocates that drag is "for children."

The president and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed "drag artist" Marti G. Cummings, who uses "they/them" pronouns, to attend Tuesday's signing ceremony of the Respect for Marriage Act. In return, Cummings thanked the Bidens across social media for the warm reception and shared the White House invitation "request[ing] the pleasure of your company."

Biden invited a drag queen to the White House today for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. This drag queen performs and puts on shows for kids. The Biden admin encourages this. pic.twitter.com/s8dCDBZJBA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2022

Cummings, a Drag Queen Story Hour performer, once performed in full drag dancing in a skimpy outfit and singing "Baby Shark" on a bar counter to a small toddler-aged child, as seen in a viral video Cummings shared in a March 2019 tweet.

"When a 2 year old comes to brunch you perform baby shark for them!!!" Cummings wrote.

At the beginning of the 20-second clip, Cummings's legs—stuffed inside leather thigh-high black boots—were spread out in the toddler's direction before the transvestite dressed in a leotard suit sat cross-legged and crotch-facing towards the seated child. The little boy partook in "drag roulette" at the New Jersey restaurant, Cummings told NBC News.

"Anyone who thinks drag isn't for children is wrong," Cummings tweeted after posting the footage. "Drag is expression, and children are such judgment-free beings; they don't really care what you're wearing, just what you're performing."

Cummings ranted in a follow-up Twitter thread that it's "the same when I do Drag Queen Story Hour." Children "don't care that I am a gay man in a dress; they care about the story I am reading," Cummings claimed. "It would be nice if us adults could let the child inside of us out for a little bit, so maybe we could all be a little more accepting of others ourselves."

That year, Cummings delivered a TedTalk declaring, "Drag is a leadership role model for everyone," adding, "kids, too."

As recent as Dec. 4, Cummings headlined a Drag Queen Story Hour "family friend" event featuring a number of toddlers. "I love doing Drag Story Hour..." Cummings wrote, asserting it's just "a way to spread joy, teach acceptance & love."

In one "moment of joy," Cummings rejoiced when a young boy who "came out to celebrate pride" at the Queen Botanical Gardens, where Cummings was parading with plus-sized drag queens, "said he wants to perform w us next year!"

When Cummings isn't performing for children, the influencer likes to sport thongs under plaid schoolgirl miniskirts.

More nightmare fuel from Biden's brand new non-binary darling, a Drag Queen Story Hour performer who thinks drag is "for children." pic.twitter.com/qj8HWigrJ0 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 13, 2022

Elsewhere, Cummings is applauded as "a fixture" in New York City's drag scene and gay nightlife, both as the founding president of the Hell's Kitchen Democrats and, at one time, an advisor on the mayor's Nightlife Advisory Council.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cummings said, "The kids are out to sing and suck d!" The post was in response to a Twitter user exclaiming "the monster is full of younger [cigs] for once," presumably referring to a gay nightclub in the Big Apple.

This is the non-binary drag queen Biden invited to the White House to attend today's Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony. Marti G. Cummings, an anti-police activist, believes "The kids are out to sing and suck d!" and "Anyone who thinks drag isn't for children is wrong." pic.twitter.com/U4c9oYN63o — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 13, 2022

Years ago, Biden's invited White House guest starred in a three-and-a-half minute music video for the 2015 expletive-filled song, "Show Me Your D*ck." The old YouTube video's description says Cummings "knows what she wants: D*CK! And she knows how to get it. Come along as Marti and [co-star] Big Dipper hit the club cruising for big, thick man meat!"

"I like big d*ck! I want a thick d*ck! Give me your uncut d*ck!" Cummings rapped. "Do you think it's slutty to have sex with a different guy each week? So that's 52 guys in the whole year," Cummings sang as erect penises flash on the screen.

Last year, Cummings ran for a seat on New York City Council but lost the packed Democratic primary. "Drag and Politics goes hand in hand," reads Cummings's personal website, which states that Cummings performs up to six shows a week.

On the LGBTQ&A podcast, Cummings vowed to no longer perform in drag, if elected. "Will I be sad not being in a nightclub every day? Yeah. But I also know that me making laws to protect people is what my drag has called me to do," said Cummings, whose dreams of being on RuPaul's Drag Race were placed on hold during the unsuccessful campaign.

Defunding the police was part of the Cummings campaign platform. "I'm a proud fem queer nonbinary drag artist who wants to defund police...we are going to fight for you the people not police unions, not real estate, but for you," Cummings tweeted in June 2020. "F*ck the police," Cummings tweeted a month later. "Yes we want to defund police. Yes we want to abolish ICE. No we won't settle for anything less and will continue to fight for this to happen," wrote "Marti for Manhattan."

