Townhall Investigates the Left

1. Here's How the Town John Fetterman Supposedly Saved Is Doing Today

Democratic nominee John Fetterman, who's running for U.S. Senate, is this Pennsylvania steel town's self-proclaimed savior.

So, to see it for ourselves, Townhall trekked through Braddock: the "depressed" post-industrial wasteland Fetterman claims to have saved when he was mayor there for more than a decade. Inside the ghost town, we discovered there's no grocery store, no bank, and hardly any pro-Fetterman signs—except for the ones on the outskirts, placed near the Fetterman family residence.

We also spoke to the townsfolk Fetterman left behind to seek higher office. This is what Braddock's business owners, residents, and former mayor who replaced Fetterman told Townhall. Let's just say if Fetterman loses, it's not a warm welcome back home.

2. EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Armed FBI Agents Arrest Pro-Life Leader in Front of His Children

Townhall exclusively obtained footage of an armed FBI raid on a pro-life leader's family residence.

Personhood Tennessee president Paul Vaughn sent Townhall a shocking video his wife filmed, showing FBI agents with "guns drawn" arresting Vaughn for helping to organize a pro-life blockade of an abortion clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, last year. Townhall broke Vaughn's story detailing how he was handcuffed at home in front of his young children just before school drop-off.

The pro-life father of 11, who's accused of committing "a civil rights conspiracy" and a Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) offense over the peaceful protest, is facing federal charges punishable by up to 11 years in prison, if convicted.

3. Biden's DOJ Is Targeting These Pro-Life Leaders

Vaughn was just one of the 11 pro-life defendants—many of them elderly—indicted by the Biden administration's Justice Department on alleged FACE violations and conspiracy charges over the March 2021 demonstration. Townhall's in-depth report profiles the pro-life grandparents and Christian street preachers under political prosecution by President Joe Biden's weaponized Department of Justice. Among them are a survivor of a communist concentration camp and two Christian bookstore owners.

The public might've been tempted to believe the Biden administration's rhetoric portraying the non-violent protestors as bloodthirsty militants, but documentary evidence says otherwise. Townhall, fortunately, found the live broadcast of the pro-life protest, capturing the scene on the ground where demonstrators were shown singing hymns, reading scripture, and praying.

Townhall's investigative reporting even earned a mention on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's primetime show. "We should note that we only have this video evidence because of the hard work of Mia Cathell at Townhall, which broke this story. God bless."

4. Alleged Killer FREED After Confessing to Mowing Down Teen Over 'Political Argument'

Beating both local and national outlets to the punch, Townhall was the first to report that alleged murderer Shannon Brandt was released from the county jail on a mere $50,000 bond just two days after he admitted to mowing down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, a North Dakota teen Brandt accused—without evidence—of being "part of a Republican extremist group."

Via multiple public records requests, Townhall obtained a trove of court and police documents revealing details of the fatal hit-and-run over "a political argument" that left the slain teenage victim dying in an alleyway while Brandt fled the crime scene.

5. 10-Year-Old Rape Victim's Mom Is in Domestic Relationship With Child's Alleged Illegal Alien Rapist

Townhall was the first to unmask the mother of the 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who was allegedly impregnated by the mom's illegal-alien domestic boyfriend turned-baby daddy and subsequently hauled across state lines to undergo an abortion in Indiana.

Our investigative Townhall coverage exposes the exploitative environment that the little girl was subjected to and the coverup that ensued in the aftermath of the child sexual abuse. Townhall's social media sleuthing found that the rape victim's now-pregnant mother, 33-year-old Lourdes "Lulu" Gomez, was photographed posing for an intimate picture with her child's alleged rapist, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, a Guatemalan national who has been living in the Columbus area illegally for at least seven years.

Fuentes is accused of repeatedly raping Gomez's young daughter at a property all three lived in together with other children residing within the household. After the suspect's first court appearance, Gomez defended Fuentes in a televised interview.

Following our report, Gomez faced an eviction hearing for participating in criminal activity at the apartment where she housed Fuentes. The legal action marked the first official time that the domestic partners were named together in court documents.

6. Everything You Need to Know About the Gay Couple Accused of Sexually Abusing Their Adopted Boys

A gay married couple in Georgia who was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing their two elementary school-aged adopted boys to make child pornography are ardent LGBTQ activists, according to the pair's social media activity Townhall documented.

Adoptive fathers William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock are accused of "producing homemade child sexual abuse material" with the "sibling pair residing in the home." The two Zulocks were booked after authorities executed a late-night search warrant at the family's custom-built "mansion." Both were denied public defenders due to Zack's income of $7,500-a-week.

7. 'Trans Gamer Girl': The Suspect That Tried to Murder Brett Kavanaugh

Townhall dug up the disturbing Reddit posts written by conservative Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh's alleged would-be assassin Nicholas John Roske, a male-to-female "trans gamer girl" who went by the alias "Sophie" online. Upset over the then-potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, the suspect provided further insight on Reddit into his radical pro-abortion ideology.

In the lead-up to the Kavanaugh assassination attempt, Roske made preparations by crowdsourcing advice from Redditors. Days before the failed murder mission, Roske asked about "covertly taking out" a high-value target, outlined key details of the plot targeting Kavanaugh's residence, and claimed to be writing about a fictional killer who is "obsessed with not leaving evidence."

8. Oh, So Here's the 'White Supremacist' Accused of Vandalizing a Gay Pride Crosswalk With Swastikas

Townhall dismantled a race-baiting narrative surrounding the "white supremacist" vandalism of a gay pride crosswalk.

A black male suspect was identified as the repeat vandalism suspect charged with defacing the iconic Rainbow Crosswalk in Atlanta with swastikas after leftists on social media blamed white supremacy for the spray paint across the LGBTQ street art.

"We master Race," career criminal Jonah Sampson, who also allegedly threw bricks through an LGBTQ-friendly church's windows, wrote in a post expressing beliefs consistent with antisemitic black identity extremism. "Adam & Eve was Black."

9. 'Anqueefa': Meet the White BLM Activists Who Were Arrested at an Anti-Dave Chappelle Protest