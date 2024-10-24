12 Days Until the Biggest Election of Our Lifetime
Tipsheet

Alarming Video Shows Democrat Tampering With Ballot Box in Montana

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 24, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A video obtained by Fox News shows a Democrat tampering with a ballot box in Montana. Reportedly, the individual is affiliated with a Democratic Senate campaign organization. 

In the video, the individual, identified by multiple outlets as Laszlo Gendler, can be seen trying to tear a ballot box off a wall multiple times in Glacier County. 

According to the New York Post, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) fired Gendler over this.

“Poll observers are instructed not to touch ballot boxes. This individual was attempting to ensure a new ballot box was secured to the wall, neither the ballot box nor ballots were affected,” said DSCC spokesman David Bergstein in a statement to Fox News. “Their actions were not in accordance with our procedures and out of an abundance of caution they will no longer be doing this work moving forward.”

Richie Melby, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, told The Post that “the suspect and details were turned over to Glacier County law enforcement.”

“Our elections director was pleased that the individual was not able to remove the ballot box from the wall, although, as the election administrator signified in her email, the activity was certainly highly suspicious and concerning,” Melby added.

Reportedly, Glacier County election administrator Crystal Cole had flagged the video to the secretary of state’s office over concerns that the box was being tampered with. 

“Laslo [sic] with the MT Dem Party was on camera tampering with the Box [sic],” she wrote in a Monday email to election officials. “I did call him to ask what his reasoning was, he stated ‘they’ sent him to the location to see how secure the box was.”

Tags: ELECTION INTEGRITY

