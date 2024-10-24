Washington Post Staffers Accuse Bezos of Slow-Walking Harris Endorsement

The Los Angeles Times isn’t the only paper that isn’t endorsing the vice president. The Washington Post has also sprinted into the bunker until this election blows over. They, too, didn’t offer an endorsement, which caused much consternation among its staff. Its owner, Jeff Bezos, has been mum about who he supports in 2024, and he’s likely hedging his bets right now as the polling and momentum has returned in Donald Trump’s favor.

Still, clinching endorsements from the LA Times and the Washington Post should be easy layups for any national Democrat running for president. The fact that Kamala can’t only further highlight her poor qualities as a candidate (via NY Post):

Washington Post staffers are growing restless over the left-leaning paper’s silence on endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president — with many suspecting that owner Jeff Bezos is behind the delay, according to a report. Some insiders speculate the billionaire Amazon founder, who has not spoken publicly about the 2024 election, does not want to alienate Republican challenger Donald Trump as he gains momentum to recapture the White House next month, the Status newsletter reported Tuesday. The newspaper’s editorial board is believed to have written its backing for the Democrat but has not gotten the go-ahead to publish it from Bezos and editor-in-chief Will Lewis, wrote former CNN media observer Oliver Darcy, who launched Status after leaving the network in August. The WaPo staffers are perplexed over the Beltway broadsheet remaining mum given that 20 million voters have already sent in their ballots and Election Day is less than two weeks away, he added.

The LA Times’ refusal to endorse has caused an internal headache, leading to the resignation of its editorial editor over the decision. Across the board, Kamala has failed to secure easy endorsements. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the International Association of Fire Fighters refused to endorse.

These aren’t signs of a campaign that’s running smoothly, but we must keep grinding it out. We’re almost at the finish line, folks.