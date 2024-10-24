Latest Poll of Young Black and Latino Male Voters Has to Embarrass Dems
VIP
Don't Talk About 'Fairness' If You Back Colorado's Latest Gun Control Attempt
VIP
Hochul Needs to Halt Her Victory Lap on Guns
Wall Street Places Its Bet on Trump, and We Couldn't Agree More
Kamala Opposed Anti-Gang Measure That Californians Overwhelmingly Supported
Latest Poll Shows Stunning Shift Toward Trump
'Chasing Trump II' Documentary Set to Release As Democrats Ramp Up Threats of...
VIP
Chaos Erupts in AOC's District
'Open the F**king Border': Sherrod Brown Campaign Operative Goes on Angry Tirade
Is the Left-Wing Media Losing Patience With Kamala?
VIP
Kamala Harris, Democrats Are Still Doubling Down on Trump-Hitler Comparisons. Will There B...
Alarming Video Shows Democrat Tampering With Ballot Box in Montana
VIP
New Trump Ad: There's That Soundbyte Again...
These Two New Polls Show Really Bad News for Kamala in Her Race...
Tipsheet

Washington Post Staffers Accuse Bezos of Slow-Walking Harris Endorsement

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 24, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Los Angeles Times isn’t the only paper that isn’t endorsing the vice president. The Washington Post has also sprinted into the bunker until this election blows over. They, too, didn’t offer an endorsement, which caused much consternation among its staff. Its owner, Jeff Bezos, has been mum about who he supports in 2024, and he’s likely hedging his bets right now as the polling and momentum has returned in Donald Trump’s favor.

Advertisement

Still, clinching endorsements from the LA Times and the Washington Post should be easy layups for any national Democrat running for president. The fact that Kamala can’t only further highlight her poor qualities as a candidate (via NY Post): 

Washington Post staffers are growing restless over the left-leaning paper’s silence on endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president — with many suspecting that owner Jeff Bezos is behind the delay, according to a report. 

Some insiders speculate the billionaire Amazon founder, who has not spoken publicly about the 2024 election, does not want to alienate Republican challenger Donald Trump as he gains momentum to recapture the White House next month, the Status newsletter reported Tuesday. 

The newspaper’s editorial board is believed to have written its backing for the Democrat but has not gotten the go-ahead to publish it from Bezos and editor-in-chief Will Lewis, wrote former CNN media observer Oliver Darcy, who launched Status after leaving the network in August. 

The WaPo staffers are perplexed over the Beltway broadsheet remaining mum given that 20 million voters have already sent in their ballots and Election Day is less than two weeks away, he added. 

Recommended

Latest Poll Shows Stunning Shift Toward Trump Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The LA Times’ refusal to endorse has caused an internal headache, leading to the resignation of its editorial editor over the decision. Across the board, Kamala has failed to secure easy endorsements. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the International Association of Fire Fighters refused to endorse.

 These aren’t signs of a campaign that’s running smoothly, but we must keep grinding it out. We’re almost at the finish line, folks.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Latest Poll Shows Stunning Shift Toward Trump Sarah Arnold
Wall Street Places Its Bet on Trump, and We Couldn't Agree More Sarah Arnold
Latest Poll of Young Black and Latino Male Voters Has to Embarrass Dems Matt Vespa
Harris: The First Amendment Must Take a Back Seat to This 'Fundamental Freedom' Guy Benson
'Open the F**king Border': Sherrod Brown Campaign Operative Goes on Angry Tirade Rebecca Downs
Alarming Video Shows Democrat Tampering With Ballot Box in Montana Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Latest Poll Shows Stunning Shift Toward Trump Sarah Arnold
Advertisement