Wall Street Places Its Bet on Trump, and We Couldn't Agree More

Wall Street has placed its bet on who the next president of the United States will be, and here at Townhall— and for the sake of this country— we hope they’re right.

Hundge fund billionaires are reportedly getting their portfolios ready for a second Donald Trump term as insiders on Wall Street predict the former president will take home the gold. Many investors believe that if Vice President Kamala Harris were to win the election, the stock market would crash and drive inflation further up than it already is— exceeding the already historic levels.

Founder of the Stamford, Connecticut hedge fund Tudor Investment Corp. Paul Tudor Jones said that people in the business have already started making “inflation trades” in anticipation of a Trump win.

Hedge fund founders suggest the stock market will significantly benefit from another Trump Administration and even outperform during previous presidencies.

“So, if you put a gun to my head — and thank God there’s not one to my head, so this really doesn’t matter — I would say that I would have to guess Trump is the favorite to win the election,” Stanley Druckenmiller, the Duquesne Family Office Chairman and CEO said. He is a staunch Trump critic and donated money to the 45th president’s opponent, Nikki Haley (R-NC). He even managed money for George Soros, founder of a leftist dark money organization, for more than ten years.

Third Point’s Dan Loeb told investors that a Trump win would result in a demand for domestic manufacturing, infrastructure spending, and commodity prices. Under another Trump term, Loeb said, the regulations would be loosened up, which, in return, would “unleash productivity and a wave of corporate activity.”

“Whatever the outcome of the Presidential election, we have carefully studied the Senate races and believe that the Republicans will establish a majority, limiting the economic downside of a ‘Blue Sweep’ which could theoretically usher in crushing taxes, stifling regulations, and a headwind to growth,” Loeb continued.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, wages have not grown enough to offset the rising cost of living since the COVID-19 pandemic. While prices have skyrocketed 20 percent between January 2021 and June 2024, wages have only increased 17.4 percent.