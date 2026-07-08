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Tipsheet

Beshear Asks for More Information on McConnell's Health

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 08, 2026 12:10 PM
Beshear Asks for More Information on McConnell's Health
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) is asking for more details on the medical condition of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has been hospitalized since June 14.

Few details have been revealed by the 84-year-old senator’s office since the hospitalization, but first responders got a call about a cardiac arrest at his home the day he was taken to the hospital, according to NBC News.

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“Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of Sen. McConnell. As Governor – and a fellow public official who understands the commitment we’ve made to the people we serve – I am requesting the Senator provide an update on his current health status,” Beshear said in a letter to McConnell’s office on Wednesday. 

“Allowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians, and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source. I wish him a safe and speedy recovery,” the Democrat continued.

Conservative commentator and former McConnell adviser Scott Jennings said that he spoke with the Kentucky lawmaker on the phone on Tuesday, as rumors swirled online that McConnell was brain dead.

“I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky,” he wrote on X. 

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“He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible,” Jennings added.

In addition, spokespeople for both Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) communicated with McConnell on Tuesday, according to Scripps News.

McConnell is not seeking re-election this November, and the race will be between Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and Democrat Charles Booker. 

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