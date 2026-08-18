They Have No Stopping Point

“Lenin did not make the mistake of revealing what communist society would be like.” — Antony Beevor

A recent Breitbart headline: “DSA Lawmaker Declares Stealing Should *Not* Be Illegal.” This was not, in the least, a surprising headline to me. These people have no conscience, and their only moral standard is whatever they say it is. I guarantee you that her meaning actually is, “stealing will be wrong for you, but it won’t be wrong for us.” I will prove to you, in this article, that that is the Left’s definition of “stealing.”

Advertisement

No, Lenin did not make the mistake of telling his people what he was going to bring to them. Some of these really dumb Democrats are telling us what they intend, but nobody but people who know the true history of socialism/communism believes them. It’s very probable that if Lenin had told his people what to expect, they wouldn’t have believed him, either. After all, Adolf Hitler did inform people of exactly what he intended to do ("Mein Kampf") and nobody thought he was serious. The human mind just refused to accept the monstrous. It wants to deny such can possibly happen. “Common people” American Democrats simply decline to believe that the Left will really do, in America, what they have done, and are doing, everywhere else in the world. They can’t handle it. So, they go into denial. “It can’t, won’t, happen in America.” Naivety doesn’t block bullets, my friends.

And many of them will go to an unnatural death denying it, as countless millions of Russian, Chinese, Vietnamese, Cambodians, etc. did.

These people — the Left — simply have no stopping point. They do not believe in God, so they do not believe in an absolute, final, fixed moral code that applies to all people everywhere, and especially not to them. They make it up as they go along, and they drift farther and farther away from the basic decency of civilized morality, a morality created by God for the benefit of all. But leftists don’t believe in God or His “morality” — they hate Christianity more than anything else in this world because the religion condemns their godless, licentious, promiscuity. And their lust for power. And many are following them. So far. But without an absolute moral standard, there is nothing but a bottomless pit. They keep proving that, almost every day.

Where are they stopping? They aren't stopping at the murdering of unborn babies. They aren't stopping at butchering children for sexual purposes. They aren't stopping at denying the distinction between man and woman. They aren't stopping at redefining what true marriage is. They aren't stopping at destroying the nuclear family. Now we are told that they aren't going to stop at stealing. And why should they? They never have before. There is no stopping point when absolute moral standards are rejected.

Just look at history. Stalin stole the land of the peasants and the “kulaks” — rich farmers who owned a cow or two (actually Lenin and Stalin killed most of them). Mao Zedong, within the first two to three years of his tyranny began stealing the land of the Chinese peasants. I have an online Chinese English student who confirmed to me that Mao stole his family’s land in the 1950s. So, when a “DSA lawmaker” says stealing shouldn’t be “illegal,” I say ho-hum. The Left has been stealing from people for generations.

But don’t you do it. I guarantee they won’t tolerate that.

But this…philosophy…isn’t traditional America, of course, and so countless Americans are confused. It hasn’t quite sunk in that these leftists are really serious. All the evidence before them of what the Left is doing, in America, hasn’t yet reached the depths of their brainwashed brains. “Surely they don’t really think people ought to be allowed to steal. That can’t be what they mean.” But that is exactly what they mean, as long as they do it. I had a Chinese employer steal thousands of dollars from me while I was there. I sued him. The judge’s verdict was in his favor. The thief was CCP so he could do what he wanted to. They even steal from each other. A former student of mine — a CCP member (he joined in college, it’s the only way to really get ahead in China) — had an employer steal from him. And he told me ”the government doesn’t give a s**t.” And no, they don’t. That’s godless, atheistic leftism. Power rules. Do what you can get away with. Every man does that which is right in his own eyes. Steal. Kill. Whatever.

Advertisement

It’s historical, and in our own lifetimes and in the lifetimes of our parents and grandparents.

“But surely it won’t happen in America.” Tell me one reason why it won’t. They murder babies, mutilate children, destroy families, allow barbarian criminals to roam our streets and prey upon and kill the innocent, and now, one of them says stealing shouldn’t be illegal (and we’re surprised she said that? Only that she admitted it.)…When are the sheep going to wake up.

When the bullet enters their brain, I guess.

Yes, the leftists who have gone before us (Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mao, et. al.) killed and stole endlessly. Because, with the atheistic Left, there is no stopping point. And there will be no stopping point until/unless enough American people finally say, “No more! This is as far as you go!” But not enough people have said that yet.

And if the American people never do that, never put up that brick wall, then we’ll have Stalin, we’ll have Mao, we’ll have Hitler. We have countless examples in the last 100 years of what will happen.

The Left has no stopping point. They are proving that constantly. They have no morals, they have no conscience. They will do whatever they can get away with.

So, keep your guns loaded and your powder dry.

Check out my substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.