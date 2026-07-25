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Tipsheet

How Alaska Is Cleaning Up Its Voter Rolls

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 25, 2026 6:50 AM
How Alaska Is Cleaning Up Its Voter Rolls
AP Photo/Morry Gash

It’s simple: only Americans should vote in our elections. It’s not meant for illegal aliens. It’s not controversial or xenophobic—it’s the law. The Trump administration is serious about these measures, from deportation to wanting only citizens to be counted in the census. It’s time to ensure this country serves its citizens first, not an illegal alien population filled with the scum of the Earth. 

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The United States Postal Service can move forward with its new initiative: requesting states to submit their voter rolls to federal officials for verification before mailing out ballots. Alaska is now complying in some form, sending 3,000 letters to voters to verify their citizenship (via Associated Press):

The state has sent more than 3,000 letters to Alaska voters asking them to verify their citizenship ahead of the Aug. 18 primary, a number a top state elections official said is unusually high.

The letters have raised concerns among some state lawmakers, including one who said some constituents who received them are U.S. citizens.

Alaska Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher told state lawmakers during a hearing this week that it appears “a lot of old data was picked up somehow" when the division conducted voter roll maintenance that compares its list with information held by the Division of Motor Vehicles. The process usually yields about 200 names for further review, she said.

Beecher estimated during Wednesday's hearing that the number of letters sent was around 3,500, but a Division of Elections spokesperson, Steve Kirch, on Thursday said the total was 3,048.

The revelation comes at a time of heightened sensitivity surrounding claims of noncitizen voting. Research and prosecutions have shown it to be extremely rare, but President Donald Trump and his allies have raised alarms since the presidential election cycle two years ago that noncitizen voting is widespread.

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Related:

ALASKA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOTER ID

It is widespread. New Jersey enrolled over 6,000 illegal immigrants, and some voted in past elections. That’s unacceptable. Even one illegal vote is unacceptable, but Democrats don’t care because they want these people to become future party members and citizens. They will do anything to make illegal aliens’ lives easier at the expense of American citizens. It should not be easy for illegals to live here. It should be damn-near impossible, hell on Earth, really. 

Come here the right way. Until then, the deportations will continue, and the election integrity measures should remain a top priority for Congress. 

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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Here's Scott Jennings' Take on Trump's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Speech Matt Vespa
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