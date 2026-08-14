Trump Just Made a Huge Move on the Ballroom Project

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to approve President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project after a series of legal battles.

There have been multiple court challenges to the project, even though the White House says it will be funded by private donations.

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From The Washington Post:

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to clear the way for it to complete the White House ballroom, escalating the months-long legal fight over the president’s controversial project. U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the justices that suspending work on the project, which is being challenged by a historic preservation group, threatens national security and the safety of President Donald Trump, his family and executive branch staff. “With the dangerous injunction poised to take effect for the first time on August 21, its stop-work mandate is even more flagrantly inequitable, if not impossible,” Sauer wrote in his filing. He asked the high court to allow the administration to continue its work while the legal battle plays out. “Today, the Project is 65% complete in its entirety, and moving quickly toward total completion,” Sauer wrote. The project includes the ballroom to host large events, as well as an underground bunker that the administration says is needed for security. The move comes after a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Aug. 7 placed a block on work on the aboveground portion of the more than $400 million structure, siding with a federal judge who earlier found work could not continue without congressional approval. “We are aware of no instance in American history in which a President unilaterally and using privately collected funds demolished substantial portions of the White House that Congress authorized to be built and American taxpayers paid for. Until now,” the appeals court majority wrote. The appeals court stayed its order to give the administration time to ask the high court to take up the case. The justices will now decide whether to temporarily allow construction to go forward or block it, while a lawsuit over the ballroom by the National Trust for Historic Preservation plays out in the courts.

🚨 Activist Biden and Obama judges claim “no precedent” for the White House ballroom. Wrong.



Teddy Roosevelt built the West Wing. FDR renovated the East Wing and basement. Truman added the balcony. Presidents have always improved the people’s house.



The law is clear under 3… pic.twitter.com/9YJWgnKig0 — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) August 11, 2026

The battle centers on Trump’s plan to replace the East Wing with a new space to hold events. Reuters reported that the project is a $400 million 90,000 square foot ballroom that would be erected after the East Wing was demolished last year.

This is why a White House ballroom is long overdue.

👇👇👇👇

The peace deal was signed at the palace of Versailles in France. 🇫🇷

When 🇮🇹 Italy has a formal event or state dinner it is held at the Palazzo Quirinale in

Rome

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿When England has a state dinner, It's held at… pic.twitter.com/c3Wz4T4fAf — ✨Red✨ (@mcucolo57) August 6, 2026

The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued the administration, arguing that such a project requires congressional approval. Brent Leggs, the President and CEO of the agency, said, “the law states that only Congress can authorize the construction of a ballroom at the White House.”

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A federal appeals court blocked further work on the ballroom without Congress’ approval. Trump called the ruling “horrendous, politically motivated, and unlawful.”way or the other while he is president.”

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