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Tipsheet

Former MSNBC Analyst Admits Republicans Were Right About This Regarding Our Elections

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 25, 2026 6:30 AM
Former MSNBC Analyst Admits Republicans Were Right About This Regarding Our Elections
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

2Way host Mark Halperin probably wouldn't have said this if he were still working for NBC and MSNBC, but that’s not the case. First, there’s strong evidence. It has always existed, but in the Trump era, where everything is scrutinized thoroughly, the media has become, ironically and indirectly, one of the main forces pushing conservative narratives that have been around for generations. 

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Trump claims voter fraud, the media denies it, he investigates, and then finds he’s correct. It’s truly remarkable. He predicts their actions; that’s why he controls them. Halperin, being independent, has offered more nuanced views during this time. He probably upset many liberals with his 2024 election coverage, especially in the fall, when he was making very optimistic predictions about Trump’s chances. This story is no different: New Jersey found that it enrolled over 6,000 illegal aliens on their voter rolls, with some 400 voting in past elections.

Those are lowball numbers, but Halperin said the GOP was right, and CNN’s Abby Phillip being glib about it was atrocious.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP GOP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Pass the SAVE America Act, John Thune. 

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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Here's Scott Jennings' Take on Trump's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Speech Matt Vespa
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