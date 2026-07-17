We Know Why CNN Refused to Air Trump's Election Interference Speech

ABC and NBC refused to air President Trump’s speech on election interference last night. CNN did the same. The address highlighted a critical national security issue we’ve known for years: our election system isn’t secure. It’s prone to hacking, and China was involved in possibly the largest voter data breach in U.S. history: the voter data for at least 220 million Americans was compromised. Beijing also carried out a propaganda operation, paying American reporters to spread negative coverage of Trump during his first term.

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At CNN, they discovered that this address might be harmful or something. A blatant display of media censorship that’s sadly all too common. They fled like scared wombats, but also didn’t want to be caught in the line of fire since they were a major outlet for the Russian collusion hoax, one of the biggest misinformation campaigns that the Left and their media allies fell for completely for years. Liberal America believed election interference was everywhere after 2016. Now, 10 years later, it’s considered a myth because Trump is talking about it. Absolute clown show. Brian Stelter said the quiet part out loud (via RedState):

🚨 WOW! CNN just ADMITTED that "media executives" made a decision behind closed doors to censor President Trump's bombshell election integrity address, which exposes Chinese involvement in our elections



PULL THEIR LICENSES



"Some network executives felt it would be dangerous to… pic.twitter.com/vxxZiYDyuS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 17, 2026

"Some network executives felt it would be dangerous to just air Trump's speech live, in full, unedited without knowing what he was going to say ahead of time. That's where we are in America." Why is it dangerous? Why can't they allow you to judge what he says on its own merit? "Trump's election lies led to violence," Stelter said. Even this is misleading, since Trump never incited violence, told people to act peacefully, and when they didn't, encouraged people to stop on Jan. 6. It apparently wasn't "dangerous" to falsely report on Russia collusion or any of the slew of other false reports CNN and other media have made about Trump, which greatly divided the country and still has people believing lies for years. What they're telling you is that you're only entitled to hear it through their filter and the way they report it. You can't hear it without the spin from them. It's apparently "dangerous" if you are allowed to come to your own conclusions about what is said. Why didn't they want you to hear the details about vulnerabilities? Then they say it's not a "plot" — as they all decide to shut you off from it. They're censoring the President of the United States. Somehow, I don't recall them ever doing such a thing when Joe Biden occupied the White House and would tell a boatload of falsehoods.

So, a few things were reconfirmed, all of which you already know, and that is: a) there is a deep state, b) there was 2020 election funny business, c) liberal media bias is almost as prevalent as this parasite spread through diarrhea lettuce, and d) our election system is as fragile as glass.

And these folks tried to sell us that the 2020 election was the most secure ever.

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