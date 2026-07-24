Well... Well... Well... Guess Which Dem Candidate Ms Rachel Just Donated to...It's Not Shocking

Ms. Rachel, the so-called educational YouTuber who tends to hang out with terrorist sympathizers, decided to get involved in the 2026 midterms. She’s a close friend of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Recently, she cut a $3,000 check for Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

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BREAKING: Miss Rachel, the viral kids’ content guru, has been revealed to be funding Abdul El-Seyed’s campaign.



Parents should know that their kids are being indoctrinated to be the next Antifa. pic.twitter.com/Tmi8v6dml4 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2026

Sayed is the left-wing insurgent in this race, and he aligns closely with the far-left, anti-Israel, and antisemitic circles that are starting to dominate the Democratic Party. Another thing about Ms. Rachel—she wouldn’t be rolling in it if she didn’t talk about Gaza incessantly (via NY Post):

The mayor’s bestie, the online toddler influencer known as Ms. Rachel, recently took a sharp turn into politics, posting less about the ABCs and more about “Palestine” — and amassing a fortune along the way. The numbers tell the story. In 2023, before Hamas’ marauders crossed into Israel to behead babies, rape teenage girls and kidnap hundreds of innocent civilians, Ms. Rachel enjoyed a sizable but solid audience of about 5 million viewers. Once she started posting and speaking incessantly about Gaza — offering only grudging empathy, at best, to the Israeli children slaughtered in their beds or held hostage in dark tunnels by vile terrorists — her numbers zoomed: As of this year, her channel boasts more than 20 million subscribers. Because preening about war while showing no real interest in its causes and making no real effort to help bring about a resolution is one heck of a business model.

Well, go ahead and enjoy subsidizing the intifada there, Rachel.